PGA Tour 2K21 announces Justin Thomas as cover athlete and release date

Justin Thomas will be the cover athlete for the first edition of the PGA Tour 2K series, representing the circuit for PGA Tour 2K21.

HB Studios, 2K and Take Two Interactive announced PGA Tour 2K21 will be released on Aug. 21, 2020 for a variety of platforms, including for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices (Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam), Nintendo Switch (digital download only) and Stadia.

Thomas will be one of 12 PGA Tour players that will be part of the game, with players able to compete against the pros in a new PGA Tour Career Mode on their way to winning the FedEx Cup. Players can customize their looks and equipment with fashion and clubs from a variety of brands, including adidas Golf, Callaway Golf, TaylorMade Golf and Polo Ralph Lauren.

The title will feature 15 PGA Tour-licensed golf courses, all of which were scanned using the latest technology to bring all the details of each course to the game. Players will also continue to be able to build their own courses using the Course Designer feature that's proven popular in The Golf Club franchise, which was the immediate predecessor to the new 2K series.

The game will feature a "broadcast-style presentation," including dynamic cut scenes and seamless replay. Luke Elvy and Rich Beem will be the commentary team for the game.

PGA Tour 2K21 will offer a fun-but-challenging game for players of all skill levels. New players can use real-time tips and suggestions, while more advanced players can use tools like Pro Vision, Distance Control and Putt Preview.

There will be options to play online or locally, with a variety of social-friendly formats, including alternate shot, the Skins game and a four-player scramble. Players will be able to form Online Societies to create their own tournaments, full seasons and other events, with a variety of criteria and unique rules.