Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson to take on Rickie Fowler and Matt Wolff at Seminole on May 17

Four superstars in the golf world will be coming together on May 17 for a charity exhibition match at one of America's most revered golf clubs that has never hosted a televised event.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team up to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins-style match dubbed TaylorMade Driving Relief, played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. Seminole Golf Club, which is a top-20 club in the United States, will be in the spotlight just a year before it hosts the 2021 Walker Cup.

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McIlory said in a statement. “I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

The match will air at 2 p.m. Eastern on NBC in the United States and Sky Sports overseas. The event will air free on PGA Tour Live.

The event will raise at least $3 million for COVID-19-related charities, with support from UnitedHealth Group. McIlroy and Johnson will be playing to raise money for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation. Farmers Insurance Group has committed $1 million to backing a pool for birdies and eagles to support Off Their Plate, which helps healthcare workers and frontline shift employees. PGA Tour Charities will also have a text-to-donate call to action and a GoFundMe online donation page for viewers to contribute.

All four golfers at TaylorMade staffers, while Fowler is sponsored by Farmers Insurance Group.

Rich Lerner will call the play-by-play of the event, while Gary Koch and Paul Azinger will join Lerner in an off-site production facility. Jerry Foltz and Steve Sands will be on-course reporters, while Mike Tirico will offer commentary from his home in Michigan.