2020 GCU Championship betting odds: Outlaw Tour picks, who will win

The 2020 GCU Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Ariz.
The betting favorite this week is Calum Hill, with a win under his belt at 6-to-1. Dylan Wu is 15-to-1, while PGA Tour player JJ Spaun is 8-to-1.
2020 GCU Championship expert picks and bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
The GCU Championship is a major on the Outlaw Tour, with a bigger-than-usual field playing the par-71 host course. This is a 54-hole event, with a cut to the top 43 and ties for the final round.
FOR GNN PLUS MEMBERS ONLY!
Special! For just $50 fo 18 months, GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
ADDITIONAL TOOLS INCLUDE
- Searchable PGA Tour results
- PGA Tour top-15 finish trends
- Player-course fit modeling
- Course demands breakdown
- Quality Strokes Gained data
To access this research hidden below and MANY more fantasy golf tools, sign up for GNN+!
2020 GCU Championship betting odds
- Calum Hill: +600
- Dylan Wu: +750
- JJ Spaun: +800
- KK Limbhasut: +1000
- Mark Anguiano: +1000
- Nicolo Galletti: +1200
- Brady Calkins: +1600
- Jeremy Paul: +1600
- Yannik Paul: +1600
- Brent Grant: +1800
- Derek Bayley: +1800
- Nick Mason: +1800
- Andrew Yun: +2200
- Colton Yates: +2200
- Jimmy Gunn: +2200
- Steven Alker: +2200
- Brendon Jelley: +3300
- Kevin Lucas: +3300
- Riley Wheeldon: +3300
- Wil Bateman: +3300
- Daniel Miernicki: +4000
- Jake Staiano: +4000
- Matt Gurska: +4000
- Kaleb Gorbahn: +5000
- Kyle Slattery: +5000
- Ryan Porch: +5000
- Jared Sawada: +6600
- Matt Marshall: +6600
- Mitch Carlson: +6600
- Alistair Docherty: +8000
- Andre Metzger: +8000
- Eric Lilleboe: +8000
- Kyle Karazissis: +8000
- Sam Triplett: +8000
- Tyler Weworski: +8000
- Daniel Hudson: +10000
- Dylan Healey: +10000
- George Markham: +10000
- Gregory Robarge: +10000
- John Greco: +10000