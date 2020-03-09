2020 The Players Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 The Players Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The last two weeks have been shocking. I've been doing these picks for the better part of five years, and I can't recall a time when I've gone with two guys ranked in the top 30 in the world and both missed the cut in consecutive weeks. Rickie Fowler tanked in tough weather at Honda, and then Tommy Fleetwood, who held the PGA Tour's current cuts-made record going into Bay Hill, then got smoked in very difficult conditions at the The Players Championship.

We'll get back on the horse this week for The Players Championship. This is typically a tournament where good picks go bad. Most years, half of the world of top 30 are sent packing at Sawgrass. It's just that kind of tournament. However, there are plenty of players to love here.

2020 The Players Championship One and Done picks

Sungjae Im: He's young. He's brilliant. He's got the game to win here.

Tommy Fleetwood: Despite his missed cut at Bay Hill, he's still a fundamentally sound pick. He's been in the top 15 at Players the last two years.

Marc Leishman: Leishman doesn't have the greatest record here, but he's been playing strong golf this year at the events he likes. He seems to like here.

Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki has been great all year, but he got smoked on the weekend at Bay Hill. A pair of top-10 finishes here in the last four years is a good sign.

My pick this week will be Sungjae Im. Maybe I'm a week or two late to the party (though I pretty much recommend him every week)

