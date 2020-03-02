2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

It might be a weird place to play golf, but Club de Golf Chapultepec turns up some interesting golf tournaments. For the fourth year in a row, we had a fascinating week, with Patrick Reed emerging victorious with a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau, who let the tournament slip through his fingers.

This week, the PGA Tour's Florida Swing begins with Arnold Palmer Invitational at PGA National's Champion Course. Once a darling event, the Honda has suffered with the WGC-Mexico right around it on the schedule. However, there's a solid-enough field this week that will take on the Bear Trap.

Want more?

GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour model, in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory has won here, and he's close here all the time. He's the best player on the planet.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau is playing great golf right now. He's close to winning again. His wedge play can hold him back here, particuarly if the greens are firm.

3. Sungjae Im: Sungjae Im is a stud. He's a ballmaking genius. He's a surprisingly decent putter. He has the game to kill it every week.

4. Tommy Fleetwood: Tommy Fleetwood is going to have to deal with doubters this week, but he has a good history here, and he has been very consistent this year.

5. Patrick Reed: Reed is hard to ignore, but he also goes through these spells where he isn't that good. Seems to get around Bay Hill well enough with his draw, but there are some holes he needs his baby cut.

6. Marc Leishman: Leishman is hard to predict. That's who he is. But he won at Torrey, a place he loves. He loves Bay Hill.

7. Rickie Fowler: Fowler MC'd at Honda, though the first two days felt like a total lottery. Good record here, but he may try too hard to win one for Arnie.

8. Henrik Stenson: Stenson is probably the best horse-for-course player here since Tiger isn't playing. Except we've hardly seen him play this year. So who knows!

9. Justin Rose: Rose should be a guy I love here. He plays well here every year. But his form just stinks.

10. Brooks Koepka: Brooks is No. 3 in the world, and he's just not himself right now. The knee is clearly an issue, or the form is.

My primary DraftKings lineup

UPDATING MONDAY

For more DraftKings analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational model!