Golf Channel moving operations from Florida to Connecticut in next 12 to 18 months

After 25 years in Orlando, Golf Channel will be moving from the Sunshine State to Connecticut.

In an all-hands meeting on Feb. 28, Golf Channel employees were told the network's operations would be moving from Florida to Stamford, Conn., with the goal of a 12-18-month timeframe for the move. NBC Sports Group is already based in Stamford, meaning moving Golf Channel under the same umbrella as NBC Sports' main operation should create some operational savings.

In a statement to Golf News Net, a Golf Channel spokesperson said, "Our aim is to be as transparent as possible with our employees, therefore as we began this process we informed teams today that some of our media operations will be transitioning to new locations over the next year or more.

"Geographic consolidation is a growing and sensible trend across the media industry, and as our business continues to evolve, we’ll continue to look for ways to operate as effectively as possible to deliver world-class coverage to our loyal audiences."

NBC Sports Group has reportedly signed a nine-year extension with the PGA Tour to maintain Golf Channel as their primary cable partner, as well to continue NBC Sports' role as one of the two primary network broadcasters, along with CBS Sports. The PGA Tour's combined rights fee increase in the deal is reportedly in the range of $300 million per year.

According to sources, Golf Channel employees were told they would not be able to continue working from Orlando once the transition was completed. Some employees will not be asked to make the move to Connecticut.