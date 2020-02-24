2020 The Honda Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 The Honda Classic picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 The Honda Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

It might be a weird place to play golf, but Club de Golf Chapultepec turns up some interesting golf tournaments. For the fourth year in a row, we had a fascinating week, with Patrick Reed emerging victorious with a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau, who let the tournament slip through his fingers.

This week, the PGA Tour's Florida Swing begins with The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course. Once a darling event, the Honda has suffered with the WGC-Mexico right around it on the schedule. However, there's a solid-enough field this week that will take on the Bear Trap.

Want more?

GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour model, in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 The Honda Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Brooks Koepka: I feel like I have to put Brooks No. 1 because he's No. 3 in the world and, by far, the highest-ranked player. But I don't feel great about it. Still coming along.

2. Rickie Fowler: Fowler skipped the WGC-Mexico, and he's a horse-for-course pick here. Pretty good start to the year for him.

3. Gary Woodland: After a couple of skunky ones, service may have resumed for the US Open champion after a T-12 in Mexico. He has seen some close calls here.

4. Tommy Fleetwood: Am I going to tip Tommy to win this week? No. But he's been so consistent to start the year that a high finish is expected.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland picked up his first PGA Tour win in the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open. Winners at that event have kind of been cursed, but Hovland should be coming off a high.

6. Billy Horschel: Billy Ho posted a top-10 finish in Mexico, and he typically follows one up with another good one. Good record here.

7. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis wasn't great in Mexico, and he wasn't great in Dubai. But he is a superior player in this field, and his ballstriking should be a plus.

8. Sergio Garcia: Garcia has a thing for the Champion Course. He was middle-of-the-pack last week, but he's a name player here.

9. Sungjae Im: Im may be showing some signs of wear, and he's on a third week in a row, but his game is superior to most of this field.

10. Lee Westwood: Westwood isn't going to be great every week. That's the deal with aging. But he likes this tournament and he had an OK week in Mexico.

My primary DraftKings lineup

UPDATING MONDAY

For more DraftKings analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 The Honda Classic model!