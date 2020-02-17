2020 Puerto Rico Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour has two events, with the WGC-Mexico Championship and the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open. The Puerto Rico Open field is 120 players, with a ton of young guns and some veterans trying to get or improve their PGA Tour status.

Coco Beach Golf and Country Club is a fun host course with plenty of opportunities to score.

2020 Puerto Rico Open One and Done picks

Alex Noren: Noren has been playing nicely in 2020, and he's clearly committed to getting back to the top.

Viktor Hovland: On talent alone, Hovland should get a look, but his form isn't great. He's missed the cut in three of his lsat five starts.

Ian Poulter: Poulter skipped the PGA Tour's last two events and didn't get into the WGC, but he has played well to start the year.

Scott Brown: Brown had a runner-up finish at Riviera, and now he's coming to one of his favorite PGA Tour events.

My pick this week will be Scott Brown. Every pick here this week is a bit of a guess.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks