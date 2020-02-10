2020 The Genesis Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 The Genesis Invitational picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 The Genesis Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

What a wild week at Pebble Beach! A 125-to-1 shot won in Nick Taylor. Nearly 50-year-old Phil Mickelson almost won in a title defense after playing in Saudi Arabia. Kevin Streelman, somehow, was runner-up. Tough conditions and a firm Pebble Beach made it a bit of a lottery.

This week, that's not going to be the case. The Genesis Invitational has 120 players (it's now, in fact, an invitational) has well over half of the world top 50 on a course where rookies don't usually win. Flight to saftey this week.

Want more?

GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 The Genesis Invitational rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rory McIlroy: The world No. 1 should be a solid pick here. He was fourth in 2019, and he was T-3 in his only 2020 start so far at Torrey Pines.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm should be tailor-made (TaylorMade?!) for Riviera. His driving is awesome, and he is a strong distance putter. T-9 here last year.

3. Justin Thomas: JT should be the defending champion here, but he kinda choked against JB Holmes. He couldn't stand the slow pace. But he's been brilliant this season.

4. Dustin Johnson: DJ seemed to just run out of gas on Sunday at Pebble. Shot 78. But he is practically automatic here, even if he fades on Sunday.

5. Tony Finau: Finau got got at Phoenix, but his conservative style into the house may have cost him. Go for the gusto! Playing well this year.

6. Tiger Woods: Tiger Woods has almost never, ever played well at Riviera -- except last year, where he finished T-15. He was solid enough at Torrey, and I think he'll be better here with warm, sunny weather in the forecast.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has a solid record here, and he's a good pick most weeks. Steady.

8. Phil Mickelson: OK, Phil is apparently good again. Third-place finishes in his last two starts, and he's coming to a place he loves. Tired? Maybe.

9. Brooks Koepka: Koepka showed some positive signs in Saudi Arabia, but he seems to be looking for something off the tee. He needs something off the tee at Riviera. It sets up everything.

10. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama seems on the verge of getting back to where he was. I also feel like I've been saying that for a long time. In the meanwhile, he's becoming a top-15 machine.

My primary DraftKings lineup

UPDATING MONDAY

For more DraftKings analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 The Genesis Invitational DraftKings advice!