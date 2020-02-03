2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open seemed to be Tony Finau's for the taking -- all the way until the 72nd green. Finau had himself a 7-footer to win the tournament, and the announcers had pretty much conceded him the title. Then Webb Simpson drained a birdie to tie it up, and he forced a playoff. Playing No. 18 again, Webb made bascially the same birdie putt in the playoff to win the tournament. Tough for Tony, but Webb has been unreal of late.

Now we move back to California, to the Monterey peninsula and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach is amazing, but the six-hour rounds aren't. With a dozen of the world top 50 in play this week, there will be a move toward quality in our picks.

Want more?

GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ is coming off a runner-up title defense in Saudi Arabia, and he has a friendly partner he likes in Wayne Gretzky. A two-time winner isn't a bad pick.

2. Patrick Cantlay: In a week like this, it's tough to go against chalk because of an unproven field. Cantlay is a reliable stud.

3. Matthew Fitzpatrick: Short course? Great. Tons of runner-up finishes the last two years? Yup. Sign me up.

4. Paul Casey: Runner-up here last year. Still playing his way perhaps back toward his best stuff, but this is a good place to find it.

5. Jason Day: This is really out of whack, I'll be honest. However, Day's record in this event is admirable, and his Torrey effort was good.

6. Brandt Snedeker: Sneds enjoyed a nice January at places he traditionally likes. Why not stick with it here?

7. Phil Mickelson: I have to mention Phil. He's the defending champion here, capturing his fifth win last year. He likes the pro-am part of it, and he was T-3 in Saudi Arabia.

8. Kevin Kisner: Kisner has enjoyed a decent start to the year, with a great run at the Sony Open. Not sure he's long for the pro-am format, but he's a top talent this week.

9. Graeme McDowell: G-Mac just won in Saudi Arabia, and he won his one and only major here. Good showing in last y year's US Open.

10. Tom Hoge: Hoge is on a heater. He's been playing great since the start of 2020. In a weak field, I'm not too shy about playing him.

My primary DraftKings lineup

UPDATING MONDAY

For more DraftKings analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings advice!