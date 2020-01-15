Arnold Palmer to be on US Postal Service stamp in 2020
Golf Culture

Arnold Palmer to be on US Postal Service stamp in 2020

01/15/2020 at 10:25 am
Ryan Ballengee


Arnold Palmer will be honored by the United States Postal Service by being in a nationwide stamp in its 2020 collection.

The USPS will honor Palmer for his life story and broader impact on society, as he approached golf, in their words, "with drive and charisma, he helped transform a game once seen as a pastime for the elite into a sport enjoyed by the masses.”

This is the first time Palmer has been honored with an official USPS stamp. Fellow son of Latrobe, Pa., Fred Rogers, was honored with a stamp in 2018.

The stamp uses James Drake's photograph of Palmer at the 1964 US Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. Palmer’s name appears in the top left corner and the words “Forever” and “USA” are printed along the bottom of the left edge. USPS Art Director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

The stamp is a Forever stamp, meaning that it will always be equal in value to the current First Class Mail price.

“To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor,” said Amy Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. “It’s something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it’s a wonderful way to preserve his legacy.”

The date and venue for First Day of Issue will be March 4, 2020, during the week of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and upon release, the stamps can be purchased online or at a local post office.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com