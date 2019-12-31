2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the 2020 PGA Tour year begins with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. This winners-only invitational is played on the Coore-Crenshaw Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui. C&C came in and redid the course after last year's event, making significant upgrades and changes. However, at its core, the course is still wide, firm and fast. Big greens, long drives, low scores.

There are just 34 players in this field. So while there is a case to be made to go with a B-level player here and take your chances, selecting an elite player gives you a better chance to pick off a winner to start the year.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm ended 2019 as the hottest player on the planet at the moment, and his driving is a tremendous asset on a course that allows bombers to thrive.

Justin Thomas: Thomas ended the year in fine form, including a win in Korea and some other strong performances. He's been a winner here in the past.

Xander Schauffele: The man is probably best used in a major championship (frankly, so are Rahm and Thomas), but it's a good week to shoot a shot and play for a winner.

My pick this week will be Jon Rahm. I want to ride Rahm while he's white hot, and I think JT and Xander are potential major picks down the line.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks