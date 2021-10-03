Brittany Lincicome plays with a heavy heart at ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Brittany Lincicome got herself in contention Saturday with a second consecutive four-under 67 at Seaview and she ended her round on a high note with a birdie at the par-5 18th.

But she got some difficult news shortly after the round as she revealed on social media that her 91-year old grandmother had died right around the time Lincicome finished her second round.

Lincicome said she would finish the tournament because that is what her grandmother would want. She had some support for her family Sunday, as her daughter Emery was out supporting her mom.

“She's a great cheerleader. She loves being out there and doesn't make a peep the whole round. Most two year olds can't be quiet for that long. But she loves golf and loves watching mom play golf, so it's great,” Lincicome said Saturday.

Lincicome played well despite the difficult circumstances, capping off the week with a two-under 69 to finish in a tie for seventh, four shots behind champion Celine Boutier.