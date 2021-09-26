WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau drives green, makes eagle on first hole at the Ryder Cup
Featured Ryder Cup

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau drives green, makes eagle on first hole at the Ryder Cup

09/26/2021 at 1:10 pm
Peter Santo


Bryson DeChambeau has turned into the longest driver in the game, and when he keeps it in play, the results are often exhilarating. DeChambeau sent the American crowd into a frenzy as he drove the first green at Whistling Straits—the ball carried over 340 yards—and drained the 41 foot putt for eagle to win the first hole of his singles match against Sergio Garcia.

 

 

 

