WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau drives green, makes eagle on first hole at the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has turned into the longest driver in the game, and when he keeps it in play, the results are often exhilarating. DeChambeau sent the American crowd into a frenzy as he drove the first green at Whistling Straits—the ball carried over 340 yards—and drained the 41 foot putt for eagle to win the first hole of his singles match against Sergio Garcia.
