WATCH: Sergio Garcia chips in to tie match with Koepka/Berger

09/25/2021 at 10:19 am
Peter Santo


Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were in an early hole against Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka, as the Americans won the first three holes. The Spaniards have battled back however, winning the 6th and 8th holes to cut the lead to one.

It seemed inevitable that Sergio Garcia would hit a huge shot to get the Europeans fired up, and it finally happened at the 9th hole Saturday.

His chip in from the front of the green leveled the match thru 9 holes and helped swing the momentum back in Europe's favor.

 

Peter Santo is a golf writer and a graduate of Emerson College. He previously covered all sports for The Boston Globe, Associated Press, and The Washington Times.

When not writing about or playing golf, he can often be found listening to or creating country music.

He can be reached by email at petersanto1129@gmail.com

Follow him on Twitter @_PeterSanto