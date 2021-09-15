Tour Edge launches new Hot Launch line of clubs

Tour Edge announced their newest release, the upgraded Hot Launch 522 series. It is a line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, and wedges that cover the Super-Game-Improvement and the Game-Improvement spectrum.

Simply, Tour Edge calls this line “The Easiest Clubs You’ll Ever Hit.”

The 522 series has two different models, the extreme (E) and Competitive (C) ranges that have different characteristics to fit each player’s forgiveness needs. The line is integrating Diamond Face 2.0 and VIBRCOR technologies from the Tour player preferred Exotics line into their Hot Launch game improvement clubs.

“We’re bringing as much technology to this line up from Exotics that we can to extend performance benefits to every golfer type, all while satisfying the huge demand for Game-Improvement Clubs in the marketplace,” Tour Edge President and Founder David Glod said.

E522 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids

The name of the game for the E522 woods is ease of use. The Houdini Sole pushes weight as far back as possible and provides a low and back CG. Diamond Face 2.0 has diamonds behind the face with 42 different thicknesses designed to create a “Trampoline” effect off the face.

The very shallow face produces high launch angles and makes the club more forgiving. The high MOI adds even more forgiveness and the shorter shaft length provides more control and promotes a better strike pattern.

The clubs come stock with a super light Fubuki HL shaft. The shaft varies from 45-65 grams in weight depending on the flex.

E522 Driver lofts right handed: 10.5, 12.5, 15

E522 Driver lofts left handed: 10.5

E522 Fairway lofts right handed: 16, 20, 23, 25, 27

E522 Fairway lofts left handed: 16, 20, 23

E522 Hybrid lofts right handed: 19, 22, 25, 28

E522 Hybrid lofts left handed: 19, 22, 25, 28

E522 Irons

The irons are called Iron-Woods, designed to be a combination between irons and hybrids emphasizes high launch, forgiveness, and playability. There is plenty of offset and a lot of weight in the heel to make the clubs as draw biased as possible. The Houdini Sole is also in the irons and is said to reduce turf interaction by 35 percent, helping players get the ball out of difficult lies.

Hollow-body perimeter weighting produces distance increasing properties similar to the woods and helps promote a low and back CG for maximum forgiveness.

The irons come stock with the same graphite shaft as the woods with a steel KBS MAX 80 shaft as another option. Sets come in both left and right handed 3-AW.

E522 wedges

The Houdini Sole also makes its way into the wedges to create a super-wide sole designed to get as much weight below and behind the ball as possible, allowing the player to dig the club out of difficult lies.

A dual-flange soul and curved leading edge also reduces turf interaction and digging, which lets the player hit down on the ball without worrying about the club sticking into the turf leading to a chunked chip.

The extra large face design gives the player more surface area to strike the ball to promote consistency and enhances playability from any lie around the greens.

E522 right-handed Wedge lofts: 52, 56, 60

E522 left-handed Wedge lofts: 52, 56, 60

C522 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids

The C522 is designed for a better player seeking optimal (not necessarily low) spin, launch (not necessarily as high as possible), and forgiveness while still getting the benefits of extreme ease of use, accuracy, and forgiveness.

The C522 woods have little to no offset designed for slightly faster swing speeds for maximum ball speed and increased forgiveness. They have the same Diamond Face Technology as the E522 line and a rear sole weight to move the CG back and low.

Acoustic Resonance Channels upgrade the acoustics of the club and there is a power channel on the sole that is deeper to provide ball speed retention, lower spin, and added forgiveness for strikes below the center. They include the same stock shaft as the E522 woods.

C522 Driver Lofts: 9.5, 10.5, 12

C522 Fairway Lofts: 15, 17, 18, 22

C522 Hybrid Lofts: 19, 22, 25, 28

C522 Irons

The C522 irons are designed for maximum distance and forgiveness with a more traditional cavity back design. They are made with 431 Stainless Steel for a softer feel for players at all levels.

The C522 brings VIBRCOR technology to the Hot Launch line for the first time. VIBRCOR is a high-grade TPU placed in the deep undercut business for an internal technology that promotes both ball speed and forgiveness.

The 360 undercut cavity provides maximum forgiveness—similar to the E522 irons—for maximum forgiveness and consistency. It also helps produce a higher launch angle. The wide sole design offers more bounce and increases launch, and the Advanced Toe Weighting maximizes stability on impact and distance on off-center strikes.

The high launch characteristics allow Tour Edge to strengthen the lofts to maximize distance while still keeping the peak height the same.

The set of C522s goes from 4-AW.

Hot Launch SuperSpin VIBRCOR Wedges

The Hot Launch VIBRCOR wedge is an extremely forgiving cavity back wedge. The VIBRCOR technology creates a soft feel that creates a distinct feel at impact that dampens sound and shock. It also creates perimeter weighting around the entire head to provide more forgiveness.

The beveled leading edge reduces digging and helps make the wedge more versatile for all kinds of shots around the green. The rounded sole allows the wedge to glide smoothly through the turf to help players get out of tough lies and bunkers.

The rear weight pad places more weight in the top part of the head to expand the sweet spot so shots struck higher on the face maintain exceptional control and feel.

The wedge features Maxed CNC Grooves that are at the maximum depth allowed by the USGA. This creates as much spin as they can. The stock shafts are also the Fubuki

SuperSpin VIBRCOR wedge lofts right-hand: 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60

SuperSpin VIBRCOR wedge lofts left-hand: 52, 56, 60