Jack South shoots 59 to win on PGA EuroPro Tour and earns $182,000

The PGA EuroPro Tour is the largest mini Tour in Europe and often the starting point for players looking to qualify for the European Tour. Purses aren't large—total purse averages around €50,000 with the winner taking home around €12,000—but Jack South struck it rich after shooting a final round 59 to win the Motocaddy Masters. The win includes not only the €12,500 ($14,000) in first place prize money, but also an additional €119,000 from two separate bonuses for shooting 59.

South had earned just €2,584 (around $5,000) on the season entering the week, so it goes without saying that this win changes his life. A €59,000 bonus from the PGA EuroPro Tour and an additional €60,000 from Cobra-Puma Golf was up for grabs and was almost claimed by Jack Davidson, who shot 60 to finish in a tie for third. The €119,000 equals $182,000.

South birdied the first two holes and added five more on holes 5-9 to go out in 27. Two more birdies at 11 and 12 had him squarely on 59 watch. Birdies at 14 and 16 plus two straight pars to close was good enough to shoot golf's magic number.

Jack South does online lessons and YouTube clips to make ends meet. In a 11 events in ⁦@PGAEuroProTour⁩ this year he’s made only around $5K. He just shot 59 that earned him, with bonuses…$182,000. Awesome stuff. pic.twitter.com/YNmYDloEDL — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) September 10, 2021

It had been a tough season to date, but South had some extra motivation this week.

“I’ve got a little boy coming. My fiancé and I have got a little boy coming in January, I found that out last week and it’s just motivated me so much to get to where I want to be," South said. "Thank you to the EuroPro for giving us this opportunity week in week out. [Samantha] was crying on the phone.”

South is hoping that today's huge day is a springboard for things to come.

“I didn’t think it was possible to win that on the EuroPro let alone in a day," South said. "The sponsor’s Cobra Puma putting up a bonus for us and the EuroPro, I can’t put it into words, it’s almost like a win on the main tour isn’t it? Onwards and upwards.”