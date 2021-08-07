Former LPGA player roasts a man on Tinder for giving swing advice

Dating apps are a minefield in 2021. Some people find love, but for Anya Alvarez, tinder has turned into another place for men to give her unsolicited swing advice.

Giving another golfer swing advice is always risky—some love it, others don’t—but if you’re going to give advice, you should make sure that the other person isn’t way better than you at golf.

Alvarez is a former LPGA player who earned conditional status for the 2014 season and played 14 events on the LPGA Tour. She currently runs a website promoting women’s sports. One of Alvarez’s Tinder matches was clearly unaware of her success in the game of golf.

Some random guy named Todd took a photo of Alvarez’s golf swing and quickly gave her a tip to gain some more distance, creepy winky face and all. Alvarez wasted no time putting him in his place.

Random man on tinder giving me advice on my golf swing. His profession? He works in IT pic.twitter.com/DYl1y7c9Pp — Anya Alvarez 🏌🏾‍♀️ (@anya__alvarez) August 5, 2021

I enjoy laughing at dating app fails online, but this one will be tough to beat.