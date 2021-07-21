PGA Tour releases PGA Tour University summer ranking

The PGA Tour changed the development of young players with the start of the PGA Tour University rankings. The rankings award Korn Ferry Tour status, with the top-five receiving Korn Ferry Tour membership. These awards will be given out after the 2022 NCAA Championship.

The inaugural PGA Tour university class is already having success in professional golf. Kevin Yu has two top-10 finishes in just five events on the Korn Ferry Tour and Austin Eckroat, Quade Cummins, and Trevor Werbylo all have top-10 finishes either on the Korn Ferry Tour or the Forme Tour.

The top five includes players from some of the best college golf programs in the country. Pierceson Coody of Texas leads the way after posting eight top-10s in 10 starts, including his first collegiate victory in 2021.

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett had three victories as a junior, played in the Palmer Cup for team USA and earned an exemption into the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Ryan Hall continues the SEC success after posting two wins and being named to the All-SEC second team for South Carolina.

Alex Fitzpatrick is following his older brother Matt’s success in collegiate golf as the Wake Forest junior had five top-5s and played in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup. He will play in the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship next year.

Eugenio Chacarra rounds out the top five and continues to build on the success of Oklahoma State golf. Matt Wolff and Viktor Hovland are already PGA Tour winners and Austin Eckroat was a member of the PGA Tour University class of 2021. Chacarra had five top-three finishes, eight top-10s and shot a whopping 17 rounds in the 60s for the Cowboys.

Other big names in the top-25 include Texas’ Cole Hammer, SMU’s Noah Goodwin, and Pierceson Coody’s brother Parker, who also plays for the Longhorns.