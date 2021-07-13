Brooks Koepka on Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Ryder Cup: “I’m not playing with him”

Brooks Koepka is one of the rare Tour players who is pretty much always honest with the media. For the most part, he says what’s on his mind and doesn’t seem to care about the consequences that may come from it.

Kopeka’s ongoing feud with Bryson DeChambeau continues to make headlines. American golf fans are hoping that their beef won’t hinder the Americans’ ability to take back the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in September.

But as Koepka spoke to the media ahead of this week’s Open Championship, it became clear that the feud could become an issue later this fall.

DeChambeau and captain Steve Stricker said previously that they did not think it would affect the team, but Koepka’s comments were not reassuring, even as he tried to downplay the issue towards the end.

Koepka’s full comment when asked about the Ryder Cup (edited slightly for clarity):

“It's only a week. I can put it aside for business. If we're going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week. I'm not playing with him. I'm pretty sure we're not going to be paired together; put it that way. I think it's kind of obvious. It doesn't matter. I don't think we're going to be high fiving and having late-night conversations. I do my thing, he does his thing. Yeah, we're on the same team, but it's not an issue at all. I don't view it as an issue. I don't think he does. I can put anything aside for a team, business, whatever, just to get the job done. No problem with that.”