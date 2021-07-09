WATCH: Fan grabs Rory Mcilroy’s club at Scottish Open

The golf world has seen just about everything from spectators over the years. From the "birdman" interrupting Webb Simpson's winner's speech at the 2012 US Open to a streaker that disrupted play at this year's US Open.

But one fan following Rory Mcilroy took spectator disruption to new heights at the Scottish Open Friday when he walked onto the 10th tee at the Renaissance Club, grabbed one of Mcilroy's clubs and began taking practice swings near the back of the tee box.

Mcilroy and playing partner Jon Rahm turned towards the man and looked on in disbelief. Security finally intervened and escorted the fan off the tee, but he even tried to take Mcilroy's driver headcover on the way out.