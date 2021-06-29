US Women’s Golf Olympic team set for Tokyo

The rankings for the United States women’s Olympic team have been finalized following Nelly Korda’s win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week. The US team will send the maximum four players to Tokyo.

Korda tops the list for the Americans after moving to world number one Sunday. Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, and Nelly’s older sister Jessica make up the rest of the American squad. The US team will be one of the competition’s best as all four players are currently in the top-15 of the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings.

South Korea—Jin Yung Ko, Inbee Park, Sei Yung Kim, and Hyo-Joo Kim—is the only other team sending four players. The rest of the 34 countries represented will send just two players.

The 60-player stroke play event will be August 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo.