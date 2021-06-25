WATCH: Paul Casey shows off his arm strength

PGA Tour Live provides fans a unique look at each week's tournament every Thursday and Friday, showing each shot from two pre-selected featured groups.

This week's groups include the star-studded threesome of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Tony Finau as well as Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, and Phil Mickelson.

After a top-10 finish at the US Open, Casey has struggled to carry that form over to this week's Travelers Championship as he grinds to make the cut during Friday's second round. The PGA Tour Live crew often tells stories about players that normally wouldn't make it on the air during the regular broadcast, and announcer Robert Damron told a great story about Casey throwing a golf ball Friday.

"He's like Vladimir Guerrero. If you can throw a golf ball 100 yards you've got a cannon. Paul Casey can throw one 140," Damron said.