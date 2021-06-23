Brooks Koepka: “We agreed on something and he went back on it”

By Peter Santo

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau came close to settling their feud on the golf course last week at the US Open. Both players were in contention on Sunday at Torrey Pines but both faded on the back nine to fall short of the title.

Both Koepka and DeChambeau are US Open champions, so it seemed like the right place for the two to battle it out. But the rivalry continues to follow them as the PGA Tour season rolls on. The two have traded blows on social media in recent weeks. But for Koepka, the origin of his animosity towards DeChambeau happened last year.

“I thought it was interesting when he walked up to my caddie and told Ricky that if I had something to say, to say it to his face,” Koepka said. “I thought that was kind of odd. Don't walk up to my face and say it to my caddie. When we had that conversation we agreed on something and he went back on it. So if you're going to go back on your word I don't have much respect for that.”

Koepka and DeChambeau will have another chance to face each other this week as both players are in the field at the Travelers Championship.