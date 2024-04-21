2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim Widing, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Widing became the eighth-consecutive first-time winner this season, earning a playoff win over Steven Fisk and Patrick Cover after both players finished regulation tied on 20-under 264.

In the playoff, Cover was eliminated with a bogey 5 on the first playoff hole, and then Widing won with a par on the second playoff hole.

Miles Russell, the 15-year-old world No. 1 AJGA boys amateur, finished tied for 20th place and earns a start into the next tournament on the schedule.

Widing won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Widing earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 86 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Veritex Bank Championship in Texas.

2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

