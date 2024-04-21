2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

April 21, 2024

April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Miles Russell
The 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim Widing, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Widing became the eighth-consecutive first-time winner this season, earning a playoff win over Steven Fisk and Patrick Cover after both players finished regulation tied on 20-under 264.

In the playoff, Cover was eliminated with a bogey 5 on the first playoff hole, and then Widing won with a par on the second playoff hole.

Miles Russell, the 15-year-old world No. 1 AJGA boys amateur, finished tied for 20th place and earns a start into the next tournament on the schedule.

Widing won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Widing earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 86 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Veritex Bank Championship in Texas.

2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tim Widing -20 67 64 67 66 264 $180,000
T2 Steven Fisk -20 65 67 64 68 264 $75,000
T2 Patrick Cover -20 63 69 63 69 264 $75,000
T4 Noah Goodwin -19 65 69 68 63 265 $41,500
T4 Kris Ventura -19 66 66 66 67 265 $41,500
T6 Cody Blick -18 65 68 66 67 266 $33,250
T6 Jackson Suber -18 64 67 68 67 266 $33,250
T8 Isaiah Salinda -17 69 65 69 64 267 $26,538
T8 Frankie Capan III -17 68 65 68 66 267 $26,538
T8 Myles Creighton -17 68 67 65 67 267 $26,538
T8 Mason Andersen -17 62 68 70 67 267 $26,538
T12 Trent Phillips -16 69 64 69 66 268 $21,250
T12 Mark Goetz -16 65 66 69 68 268 $21,250
T14 Quade Cummins -15 68 64 72 65 269 $16,500
T14 Trey Mullinax -15 71 65 67 66 269 $16,500
T14 Dawie van der Walt -15 68 68 66 67 269 $16,500
T14 Seth Reeves -15 69 68 64 68 269 $16,500
T14 S.Y. Noh -15 70 64 66 69 269 $16,500
T14 Kyle Westmoreland -15 65 66 69 69 269 $16,500
T20 Andrew Kozan -14 72 65 70 63 270 $10,014
T20 Miles Russell (a) -14 68 66 70 66 270 $0
T20 Ross Steelman -14 64 71 67 68 270 $10,014
T20 Morgan Hoffmann -14 65 64 73 68 270 $10,014
T20 Étienne Papineau -14 69 66 66 69 270 $10,014
T20 Nelson Ledesma -14 68 66 67 69 270 $10,014
T20 Thomas Rosenmueller -14 67 67 67 69 270 $10,014
T20 Chris Petefish -14 70 67 63 70 270 $10,014
T20 Danny Walker -14 68 69 63 70 270 $10,014
T20 Alistair Docherty -14 69 66 65 70 270 $10,014
T30 Emilio Gonzalez -13 64 72 69 66 271 $6,679
T30 Chase Seiffert -13 68 68 69 66 271 $6,679
T30 Fabián Gómez -13 67 70 65 69 271 $6,679
T30 Matt McCarty -13 67 67 68 69 271 $6,679
T30 Kevin Velo -13 64 68 70 69 271 $6,679
T30 Tag Ridings -13 65 67 69 70 271 $6,679
T30 Billy Kennerly -13 69 66 65 71 271 $6,679
T37 Hank Lebioda -12 71 66 67 68 272 $5,105
T37 Roberto Díaz -12 69 68 66 69 272 $5,105
T37 Kyle Jones -12 68 66 69 69 272 $5,105
T37 Jamie Lovemark -12 67 67 69 69 272 $5,105
T37 Ryan Gerard -12 64 67 72 69 272 $5,105
T37 Ricky Castillo -12 68 66 68 70 272 $5,105
T37 Brent Grant -12 65 67 70 70 272 $5,105
T37 Sam Bennett -12 70 67 64 71 272 $5,105
T37 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -12 66 66 69 71 272 $5,105
T37 Rick Lamb -12 69 62 70 71 272 $5,105
T37 Brandon Crick -12 66 62 72 72 272 $5,105
T48 Cristobal Del Solar -11 68 69 71 65 273 $4,377
T48 Brian Campbell -11 66 69 70 68 273 $4,377
T48 Aldrich Potgieter -11 71 66 67 69 273 $4,377
T48 William Mouw -11 70 66 68 69 273 $4,377
T48 Spencer Levin -11 67 70 66 70 273 $4,377
T48 Carter Jenkins -11 68 66 67 72 273 $4,377
T54 Jared Wolfe -10 69 68 69 68 274 $4,180
T54 Jacob Solomon -10 71 66 69 68 274 $4,180
T54 Jack Maguire -10 71 65 70 68 274 $4,180
T54 Cole Hammer -10 63 74 68 69 274 $4,180
T54 Tain Lee -10 69 66 70 69 274 $4,180
T54 Keenan Huskey -10 66 67 69 72 274 $4,180
T54 Daniel Summerhays -10 68 65 69 72 274 $4,180
T61 Davis Chatfield -9 68 69 71 67 275 $4,030
T61 Braden Thornberry -9 67 69 72 67 275 $4,030
T61 Taylor Dickson -9 70 67 70 68 275 $4,030
T61 Pontus Nyholm -9 67 69 71 68 275 $4,030
T61 Marcelo Rozo -9 67 67 73 68 275 $4,030
T61 Ryan Blaum -9 70 67 68 70 275 $4,030
T61 Scott Harrington -9 66 69 69 71 275 $4,030
T61 Trey Winstead -9 70 67 64 74 275 $4,030
T69 Doc Redman -8 73 64 71 68 276 $3,900
T69 Daniel Miernicki -8 71 66 70 69 276 $3,900
T69 Logan McAllister -8 68 67 72 69 276 $3,900
T69 Chris Baker -8 64 68 75 69 276 $3,900
T69 Joshua Creel -8 66 66 70 74 276 $3,900
T74 Kamaiu Johnson -7 65 72 74 66 277 $3,820
T74 Parker Gillam -7 69 68 71 69 277 $3,820
T74 Walker Lee -7 69 65 73 70 277 $3,820
77 Brandon Harkins -6 66 69 74 69 278 $3,780
T78 Tano Goya -5 68 69 73 69 279 $3,730
T78 Brian Carlson -5 69 68 73 69 279 $3,730
T78 Alvaro Ortiz -5 69 68 70 72 279 $3,730
T78 KK Limbhasut -5 70 64 70 75 279 $3,730
T82 Austin Hitt -4 65 66 79 70 280 $3,670
T82 Daniel Wetterich -4 71 66 71 72 280 $3,670
T84 T.J. Vogel -1 67 70 75 71 283 $3,630
T84 John Lyras -1 67 67 76 73 283 $3,630
86 Brett Drewitt 1 67 69 78 71 285 $3,600

