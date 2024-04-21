2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim Widing, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Widing became the eighth-consecutive first-time winner this season, earning a playoff win over Steven Fisk and Patrick Cover after both players finished regulation tied on 20-under 264.
In the playoff, Cover was eliminated with a bogey 5 on the first playoff hole, and then Widing won with a par on the second playoff hole.
Miles Russell, the 15-year-old world No. 1 AJGA boys amateur, finished tied for 20th place and earns a start into the next tournament on the schedule.
Widing won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Widing earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 86 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Veritex Bank Championship in Texas.
2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tim Widing
|-20
|67
|64
|67
|66
|264
|$180,000
|T2
|Steven Fisk
|-20
|65
|67
|64
|68
|264
|$75,000
|T2
|Patrick Cover
|-20
|63
|69
|63
|69
|264
|$75,000
|T4
|Noah Goodwin
|-19
|65
|69
|68
|63
|265
|$41,500
|T4
|Kris Ventura
|-19
|66
|66
|66
|67
|265
|$41,500
|T6
|Cody Blick
|-18
|65
|68
|66
|67
|266
|$33,250
|T6
|Jackson Suber
|-18
|64
|67
|68
|67
|266
|$33,250
|T8
|Isaiah Salinda
|-17
|69
|65
|69
|64
|267
|$26,538
|
|T8
|Frankie Capan III
|-17
|68
|65
|68
|66
|267
|$26,538
|T8
|Myles Creighton
|-17
|68
|67
|65
|67
|267
|$26,538
|T8
|Mason Andersen
|-17
|62
|68
|70
|67
|267
|$26,538
|T12
|Trent Phillips
|-16
|69
|64
|69
|66
|268
|$21,250
|T12
|Mark Goetz
|-16
|65
|66
|69
|68
|268
|$21,250
|T14
|Quade Cummins
|-15
|68
|64
|72
|65
|269
|$16,500
|T14
|Trey Mullinax
|-15
|71
|65
|67
|66
|269
|$16,500
|T14
|Dawie van der Walt
|-15
|68
|68
|66
|67
|269
|$16,500
|
|T14
|Seth Reeves
|-15
|69
|68
|64
|68
|269
|$16,500
|T14
|S.Y. Noh
|-15
|70
|64
|66
|69
|269
|$16,500
|T14
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-15
|65
|66
|69
|69
|269
|$16,500
|T20
|Andrew Kozan
|-14
|72
|65
|70
|63
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Miles Russell (a)
|-14
|68
|66
|70
|66
|270
|$0
|T20
|Ross Steelman
|-14
|64
|71
|67
|68
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Morgan Hoffmann
|-14
|65
|64
|73
|68
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Étienne Papineau
|-14
|69
|66
|66
|69
|270
|$10,014
|
|T20
|Nelson Ledesma
|-14
|68
|66
|67
|69
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-14
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Chris Petefish
|-14
|70
|67
|63
|70
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Danny Walker
|-14
|68
|69
|63
|70
|270
|$10,014
|T20
|Alistair Docherty
|-14
|69
|66
|65
|70
|270
|$10,014
|T30
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-13
|64
|72
|69
|66
|271
|$6,679
|T30
|Chase Seiffert
|-13
|68
|68
|69
|66
|271
|$6,679
|T30
|Fabián Gómez
|-13
|67
|70
|65
|69
|271
|$6,679
|
|T30
|Matt McCarty
|-13
|67
|67
|68
|69
|271
|$6,679
|T30
|Kevin Velo
|-13
|64
|68
|70
|69
|271
|$6,679
|T30
|Tag Ridings
|-13
|65
|67
|69
|70
|271
|$6,679
|T30
|Billy Kennerly
|-13
|69
|66
|65
|71
|271
|$6,679
|T37
|Hank Lebioda
|-12
|71
|66
|67
|68
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Roberto Díaz
|-12
|69
|68
|66
|69
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Kyle Jones
|-12
|68
|66
|69
|69
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Jamie Lovemark
|-12
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|$5,105
|
|T37
|Ryan Gerard
|-12
|64
|67
|72
|69
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Ricky Castillo
|-12
|68
|66
|68
|70
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Brent Grant
|-12
|65
|67
|70
|70
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Sam Bennett
|-12
|70
|67
|64
|71
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-12
|66
|66
|69
|71
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Rick Lamb
|-12
|69
|62
|70
|71
|272
|$5,105
|T37
|Brandon Crick
|-12
|66
|62
|72
|72
|272
|$5,105
|T48
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-11
|68
|69
|71
|65
|273
|$4,377
|T48
|Brian Campbell
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|68
|273
|$4,377
|T48
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-11
|71
|66
|67
|69
|273
|$4,377
|T48
|William Mouw
|-11
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|$4,377
|T48
|Spencer Levin
|-11
|67
|70
|66
|70
|273
|$4,377
|T48
|Carter Jenkins
|-11
|68
|66
|67
|72
|273
|$4,377
|T54
|Jared Wolfe
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|$4,180
|T54
|Jacob Solomon
|-10
|71
|66
|69
|68
|274
|$4,180
|T54
|Jack Maguire
|-10
|71
|65
|70
|68
|274
|$4,180
|T54
|Cole Hammer
|-10
|63
|74
|68
|69
|274
|$4,180
|T54
|Tain Lee
|-10
|69
|66
|70
|69
|274
|$4,180
|T54
|Keenan Huskey
|-10
|66
|67
|69
|72
|274
|$4,180
|T54
|Daniel Summerhays
|-10
|68
|65
|69
|72
|274
|$4,180
|T61
|Davis Chatfield
|-9
|68
|69
|71
|67
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Braden Thornberry
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|67
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Taylor Dickson
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|68
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Pontus Nyholm
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|68
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Marcelo Rozo
|-9
|67
|67
|73
|68
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Ryan Blaum
|-9
|70
|67
|68
|70
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Scott Harrington
|-9
|66
|69
|69
|71
|275
|$4,030
|T61
|Trey Winstead
|-9
|70
|67
|64
|74
|275
|$4,030
|T69
|Doc Redman
|-8
|73
|64
|71
|68
|276
|$3,900
|T69
|Daniel Miernicki
|-8
|71
|66
|70
|69
|276
|$3,900
|T69
|Logan McAllister
|-8
|68
|67
|72
|69
|276
|$3,900
|T69
|Chris Baker
|-8
|64
|68
|75
|69
|276
|$3,900
|T69
|Joshua Creel
|-8
|66
|66
|70
|74
|276
|$3,900
|T74
|Kamaiu Johnson
|-7
|65
|72
|74
|66
|277
|$3,820
|T74
|Parker Gillam
|-7
|69
|68
|71
|69
|277
|$3,820
|T74
|Walker Lee
|-7
|69
|65
|73
|70
|277
|$3,820
|77
|Brandon Harkins
|-6
|66
|69
|74
|69
|278
|$3,780
|T78
|Tano Goya
|-5
|68
|69
|73
|69
|279
|$3,730
|T78
|Brian Carlson
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|69
|279
|$3,730
|T78
|Alvaro Ortiz
|-5
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|$3,730
|T78
|KK Limbhasut
|-5
|70
|64
|70
|75
|279
|$3,730
|T82
|Austin Hitt
|-4
|65
|66
|79
|70
|280
|$3,670
|T82
|Daniel Wetterich
|-4
|71
|66
|71
|72
|280
|$3,670
|T84
|T.J. Vogel
|-1
|67
|70
|75
|71
|283
|$3,630
|T84
|John Lyras
|-1
|67
|67
|76
|73
|283
|$3,630
|86
|Brett Drewitt
|1
|67
|69
|78
|71
|285
|$3,600