The 2024 RBC Heritage purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 RBC Heritage field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and more of the world's best players. Matt Fitzpatrick is the prior champion.

The 69-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

This is the 17th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the standard level. The winner gets 66 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 RBC Heritage purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,180,000 3 $1,380,000 4 $980,000 5 $820,000 6 $725,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $585,000 10 $545,000 11 $505,000 12 $465,000 13 $425,000 14 $385,000 15 $365,000 16 $345,000 17 $325,000 18 $305,000 19 $285,000 20 $265,000 21 $245,000 22 $225,000 23 $209,000 24 $193,000 25 $177,000 26 $161,000 27 $155,000 28 $149,000 29 $143,000 30 $137,000 31 $131,000 32 $125,000 33 $119,000 34 $114,000 35 $109,000 36 $104,000 37 $99,000 38 $95,000 39 $91,000 40 $87,000 41 $83,000 42 $79,000 43 $75,000 44 $71,000 45 $67,000 46 $63,000 47 $59,000 48 $55,800 49 $53,000 50 $51,400 51 $50,200 52 $49,000 53 $48,200 54 $47,400 55 $47,000 56 $46,600 57 $46,200 58 $45,800 59 $45,400 60 $45,000 61 $44,600 62 $44,200 63 $43,800 64 $43,400 65 $43,000 66 $42,600 67 $42,200 68 $41,800 69 $41,400

2024 RBC Heritage: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 RBC Heritage purse? The 2024 RBC Heritage purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 RBC Heritage winner's share? The 2024 RBC Heritage winner's share is $3,600,000.

What is the 2024 RBC Heritage field size? The 2024 RBC Heritage field features 69 players.