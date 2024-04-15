RBC Heritage history, results and past winners
April 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour's event on Hilton Head Island, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as follow up to the Masters.

The event, which was first played in 1969, started out with the opening of Harbour Town Golf Links, which was a collaborative design between Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus. This is considered Nicklaus' first design.

First played in the fall, Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event.

Davis Love III has, by far, the most wins in event history with five.

RBC Heritage format

The RBC Heritage is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

In recent years, the semi-invitational field, which is 132 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In 2023, however, the event became a designated tournament. In 2024, the tournament became a Signature event with a limited field between 70-80 players.

RBC Heritage host courses

  • 1969-present: Harbour Town Golf Links

RBC Heritage past sponsors

RBC Heritage has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1969-1970: Heritage Golf Classic
  • 1971-1976: Sea Pines Heritage Classic
  • 1977-1978: Heritage Classic
  • 1979: Sea Pines Heritage Classic
  • 1980-1986: Sea Pines Heritage
  • 1987-1994: MCI Heritage Golf Classic
  • 1995-2000: MCI Classic
  • 2001-2002: WorldCom Classic
  • 2003-2005: MCI Heritage
  • 2006-2010: Verizon Heritage
  • 2011: The Heritage
  • 2012-present: RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Matt Fitzpatrick 267 −17 PO $3,600,000
2022 Jordan Spieth 271 −13 PO $1,440,000
2021 Stewart Cink (3) 265 −19 4 $1,278,000
2020 Webb Simpson 262 −22 1 $1,278,000
2019 Pan Cheng-tsung 272 −12 1 $1,242,000
2018 Satoshi Kodaira 272 −12 PO $1,206,000
2017 Wesley Bryan 271 −13 1 $1,170,000
2016 Branden Grace 275 −9 2 $1,062,000
2015 Jim Furyk (2) 266 −18 PO $1,062,000
2014 Matt Kuchar 273 −11 1 $1,044,000
2013 Graeme McDowell 275 −9 PO $1,044,000
2012 Carl Pettersson 270 −14 5 $1,026,000
2011 Brandt Snedeker 272 −12 PO $1,026,000
2010 Jim Furyk 271 −13 PO $1,026,000
2009 Brian Gay 264 −20 10 $1,026,000
2008 Boo Weekley (2) 269 −15 3 $990,000
2007 Boo Weekley 270 −14 1 $972,000
2006 Aaron Baddeley 269 −15 1 $954,000
2005 Peter Lonard 277 −7 2 $936,000
2004 Stewart Cink (2) 274 −10 PO $864,000
2003 Davis Love III (5) 271 −13 PO $810,000
2002 Justin Leonard 270 −14 1 $720,000
2001 José Cóceres 273 −11 PO $630,000
2000 Stewart Cink 270 −14 2 $540,000
1999 Glen Day 274 −10 PO $450,000
1998 Davis Love III (4) 266 −18 7 $342,000
1997 Nick Price 269 −15 6 $270,000
1996 Loren Roberts 265 −19 3 $252,000
1995 Bob Tway 275 −9 PO $234,000
1994 Hale Irwin (3) 266 −18 2 $225,000
1993 David Edwards 273 −11 2 $202,500
1992 Davis Love III (3) 269 −15 4 $180,000
1991 Davis Love III (2) 271 −13 2 $180,000
1990 Payne Stewart (2) 276 −8 PO $180,000
1989 Payne Stewart 268 −16 5 $144,000
1988 Greg Norman 271 −13 1 $126,000
1987 Davis Love III 271 −13 1 $117,000
1986 Fuzzy Zoeller (2) 276 −8 1 $81,000
1985 Bernhard Langer 273 −11 PO $72,000
1984 Nick Faldo 270 −14 1 $72,000
1983 Fuzzy Zoeller 275 −9 2 $63,000
1982 Tom Watson (2) 280 −4 PO $54,000
1981 Bill Rogers 278 −6 1 $54,000
1980 Doug Tewell 280 −4 PO $54,000
1979 Tom Watson 270 −14 5 $54,000
1978 Hubert Green (2) 277 −7 3 $45,000
1977 Graham Marsh 273 −11 1 $45,000
1976 Hubert Green 274 −10 5 $43,000
1975 Jack Nicklaus 271 −13 3 $40,000
1974 Johnny Miller (2) 276 −8 3 $40,000
1973 Hale Irwin (2) 272 −12 5 $30,000
1972 Johnny Miller 281 −3 1 $25,000
1971 Hale Irwin 279 −5 1 $22,000
1970 Bob Goalby 280 −4 4 $20,000
1969 Arnold Palmer 283 −1 3 $20,000

