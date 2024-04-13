What is the logo on Tiger Woods’ hat, sweater and shirt at the 2024 Masters?

Tiger Woods has returned to the Masters Tournament after withdrawing in the third round in 2023, ultimately requiring surgery on his foot to plantar fasciitis.

The five-time champion looks different compared to his 2023 appearance. In particular, Woods is no longer wearing the Nike swoosh on his clothing. Now, Tiger Woods is wearing a new logo on his hat, shoes, shirt and sweater in 2024.

The logo on Tiger Woods's clothing at the 2024 Masters is for his new apparel line, Sun Day Red. Woods is a partial owner of the line, which he co-owns with TaylorMade Golf and was unveiled at the 2024 Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

The Sun Day Red (yes, three words) logo is an outline of a tiger, complete with 15 stripes to represent the 15 major championships Tiger Woods has won throughout his storied career. Of course, the logo would have to change were he to win another major championship somehow, but that's for another time.

The Sun Day Red name is three words because of a trademark issue, but the name is meant to call out his history of wearing red on Sundays in every tournament that he plays. When he's not playing on Sundays, Woods is wearing Sun Day Red with a number of looks that harken back to critical moments in Tiger Woods' career. The clothes are meant to be upscale and sell at a higher cost than Nike clothes.

The Sun Day Red lineup is not yet available for purchase, as the clothes are set to debut in May 2024 online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Woods is particularly looking forward to the cashmere hoodie in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Woods is playing great golf somewhat out of nowhere, looking to become the oldest Masters champion after setting the Masters record for the most consecutive cuts made in a career at 24, surpassing Gary Player and good friend Fred Couples in the process.