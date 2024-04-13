Masters patrons, don’t do these things or risk getting kicked out of Augusta National

Attending the Masters Tournament as a patron is a privilege, and it's one Augusta National Golf Club takes seriously. Patrons may be the club's guests and treated with the utmost courtesy and respect, but, in return, Augusta National expects attendees to behave and play by their rules.

It's a reasonable trade, but that means maybe not doing some things that you'd otherwise be inclined to do. If you're caught doing things Augusta National doesn't want their patrons to do, you could risk ejection and permanent banning from ever attending the Masters again.

Here are 7 things you shouldn't do at the Masters, or you might never be allowed to return:

Running on the grounds -- There's no running at Augusta National, for any reason. So, learn how to speed walk if you want to get to your destination quickly. Shouting "Dilly! Dilly!" or "Mashed potatoes!" or other stuff like that -- You shouldn't be the story at the Masters Tournament, so maybe don't shout stuff that'll get you noticed more than the contestants or golf course. Otherwise, you're outta there. Bringing your mobile phone -- There is a strict ban on mobile phones on the grounds at Augusta National. On practice days, bring your digital camera (if you still have one) to takes pictures for personal use. If you bring your phone and you're caught, buh-bye. Don't ask for autographs outside the clubhouse area -- If you ask for golfers for an autograph on the golf course, that's a no-no. Use someone else's ticket or weekly badge -- Masters tickets and badges aren't meant to be sold on the secondary market for profit. Anyone caught using a ticket or badge purchased from someone other than Augusta National can be kicked out for life. Don't wear golf shoes or take your shoes off -- Don't carry yourself like a slob or a wannabe Masters contestant. Don't litter -- Augusta National works very hard to keep their club spotless for their patrons.

Here are a list of prohibited items that cannot be brought to the grounds: