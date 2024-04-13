2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Signature event, played at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, from April 18-21, 2024.

The Corales Puntacana Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard, Alex Noren and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18h tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour holding an opposite-field event at the same time as the Signature event on Hilton Head Island at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Corales Puntacana Championship alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being Russell Knox and Bill Haas, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with 1 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field

38. Nicolai Hojgaard