2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

April 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Corales Golf Club
The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Signature event, played at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, from April 18-21, 2024.

The Corales Puntacana Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard, Alex Noren and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18h tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour holding an opposite-field event at the same time as the Signature event on Hilton Head Island at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Corales Puntacana Championship alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being Russell Knox and Bill Haas, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with 1 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field

PLAYER
Tysonh Alexander
Sangmoon Bae
Paul Barjon
Ricky Barnes
Daniel Berger
Brandon Berry
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Ryan Celano
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Erik Compton
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Joe Deraney
Zecheng Dou
Kevin Dougherty
Jason Dufner
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Alex Fitzpatrick
Wilson Furr
Tommy Gainey
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Juan Jose Guerra
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Paul Haley II
Nick Hardy
Jim Herman
Justin Hicks
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Højgaard
Billy Horschel
Mark Hubbard
Chase Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Philip Knowles
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Nate Lashley
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Thomas Longbella
Justin Lower
Ben Martin
Ryan McCormick
George McNeill
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Francesco Molinari
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Sean O'Hair
Jeff Overton
Ryan Palmer
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Victor Perez
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Willy Pumarol
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Julio Santos
Matti Schmid
Braden Shattuck
Greyson Sigg
Hiram Silfa
Ben Silverman
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Kyle Stanley
Sam Stevens
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jhonattan Vegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field

38. Nicolai Hojgaard

