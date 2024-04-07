2024 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Akshay Bhatia, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Bhatia broke through for his second PGA Tour win in less than a year, earning a playoff win over Denny McCarthy on 19-under 268. McCarthy shot a back-nine 28 at TPC San Antonio to force the playoff.

In the extra session, McCarthy hit his third shot to the par-5 18th into the water, while Bhatia received treatment for a discloated shoulder he suffered while high-fiving his caddie after making a playoff-forcing birdie.

Rory McIlroy won the B-flight on 11-under total, while Russell Henley finished in solo fourth on 10-under total.

Bhatia won the $1,656,000 winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Bhatia earned 55.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Bhatia earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 82 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Masters Tournament.

2024 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

