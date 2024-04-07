2024 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
April 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Akshay Bhatia
The 2024 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Akshay Bhatia, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Bhatia broke through for his second PGA Tour win in less than a year, earning a playoff win over Denny McCarthy on 19-under 268. McCarthy shot a back-nine 28 at TPC San Antonio to force the playoff.

In the extra session, McCarthy hit his third shot to the par-5 18th into the water, while Bhatia received treatment for a discloated shoulder he suffered while high-fiving his caddie after making a playoff-forcing birdie.

Rory McIlroy won the B-flight on 11-under total, while Russell Henley finished in solo fourth on 10-under total.

Bhatia won the $1,656,000 winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Bhatia earned 55.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Bhatia earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 82 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Masters Tournament.

2024 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Akshay Bhatia -20 63 70 68 67 268 $1,656,000
P2 Denny McCarthy -20 68 70 67 63 268 $1,002,800
3 Rory McIlroy -11 69 70 72 66 277 $634,800
4 Russell Henley -10 69 69 71 69 278 $450,800
T5 Adam Schenk -9 71 69 72 67 279 $355,350
T5 Brendon Todd -9 66 72 70 71 279 $355,350
T7 Ben Martin -8 71 71 70 68 280 $289,033
T7 Tommy Fleetwood -8 71 69 72 68 280 $289,033
T7 Hideki Matsuyama -8 73 70 66 71 280 $289,033
T10 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 71 74 70 67 282 $223,100
T10 Peter Kuest -6 69 71 74 68 282 $223,100
T10 Mac Meissner -6 72 73 68 69 282 $223,100
T10 Jordan Spieth -6 73 68 72 69 282 $223,100
T14 S.H. Kim -5 73 71 73 66 283 $131,602
T14 Tyson Alexander -5 68 76 71 68 283 $131,602
T14 Keith Mitchell -5 75 69 70 69 283 $131,602
T14 Sam Stevens -5 72 71 71 69 283 $131,602
T14 Chan Kim -5 70 72 72 69 283 $131,602
T14 Adam Scott -5 73 70 70 70 283 $131,602
T14 Andrew Putnam -5 72 70 71 70 283 $131,602
T14 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 72 69 71 71 283 $131,602
T14 Alex Noren -5 73 72 66 72 283 $131,602
T14 Rico Hoey -5 71 71 69 72 283 $131,602
T14 Ludvig Åberg -5 72 71 67 73 283 $131,602
T25 Brian Harman -4 71 73 72 68 284 $67,735
T25 Corey Conners -4 70 71 75 68 284 $67,735
T25 Justin Lower -4 66 77 71 70 284 $67,735
T25 Max Homa -4 68 74 72 70 284 $67,735
T25 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4 73 71 69 71 284 $67,735
T25 Nick Hardy -4 71 70 72 71 284 $67,735
T25 Lucas Glover -4 70 72 70 72 284 $67,735
T25 Mark Hubbard -4 73 68 71 72 284 $67,735
T33 Robby Shelton -3 71 70 76 68 285 $49,067
T33 Garrick Higgo -3 72 71 73 69 285 $49,067
T33 Kevin Chappell -3 69 73 74 69 285 $49,067
T33 Chez Reavie -3 75 68 72 70 285 $49,067
T33 Austin Eckroat -3 68 74 73 70 285 $49,067
T33 Alexander Björk -3 70 73 70 72 285 $49,067
T39 Kevin Yu -2 72 73 74 67 286 $37,260
T39 Nate Lashley -2 72 72 73 69 286 $37,260
T39 Ben Griffin -2 69 74 74 69 286 $37,260
T39 Aaron Baddeley -2 72 70 74 70 286 $37,260
T39 Bud Cauley -2 74 71 69 72 286 $37,260
T39 Stewart Cink -2 73 69 69 75 286 $37,260
T45 Kevin Streelman -1 71 72 75 69 287 $26,772
T45 Victor Perez -1 72 70 75 70 287 $26,772
T45 Davis Thompson -1 70 73 73 71 287 $26,772
T45 Vincent Norrman -1 72 73 70 72 287 $26,772
T45 Webb Simpson -1 73 67 75 72 287 $26,772
T45 Ryan Moore -1 70 71 73 73 287 $26,772
T51 Lanto Griffin E 75 70 76 67 288 $21,988
T51 Adam Svensson E 69 75 77 67 288 $21,988
T51 J.J. Spaun E 73 72 75 68 288 $21,988
T51 Joe Highsmith E 73 71 72 72 288 $21,988
T51 C.T. Pan E 71 72 73 72 288 $21,988
T51 Tyler Duncan E 71 71 74 72 288 $21,988
T51 Martin Laird E 71 71 73 73 288 $21,988
T58 Hayden Springer 1 69 76 75 69 289 $20,148
T58 Aaron Rai 1 72 73 74 70 289 $20,148
T58 Maverick McNealy 1 71 74 74 70 289 $20,148
T58 David Lipsky 1 71 74 74 70 289 $20,148
T58 Harry Hall 1 73 71 75 70 289 $20,148
T58 Dylan Wu 1 72 73 73 71 289 $20,148
T58 Bronson Burgoon 1 69 73 75 72 289 $20,148
T58 Carl Yuan 1 75 70 71 73 289 $20,148
T58 Andrew Novak 1 73 71 70 75 289 $20,148
T58 Josh Teater 1 72 72 70 75 289 $20,148
T58 Parker Coody 1 72 72 69 76 289 $20,148
T69 Charley Hoffman 2 72 70 77 71 290 $18,860
T69 Matti Schmid 2 69 72 73 76 290 $18,860
T69 Vince Whaley 2 73 71 69 77 290 $18,860
T72 Brandt Snedeker 3 76 69 75 71 291 $18,400
T72 Kevin Kisner 3 74 70 74 73 291 $18,400
74 Pierceson Coody 4 71 71 77 73 292 $18,124
T75 Nicolai Højgaard 5 72 73 74 74 293 $17,756
T75 Collin Morikawa 5 70 74 75 74 293 $17,756
T75 Tom Whitney 5 72 72 75 74 293 $17,756
T78 Ben Kohles 6 74 71 76 73 294 $17,204
T78 Beau Hossler 6 74 71 75 74 294 $17,204
T78 Ryo Hisatsune 6 71 74 72 77 294 $17,204
81 Ben Silverman 7 71 72 79 73 295 $16,836
82 Ryan McCormick 10 72 73 80 73 298 $16,652

