2024 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Akshay Bhatia, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.
Bhatia broke through for his second PGA Tour win in less than a year, earning a playoff win over Denny McCarthy on 19-under 268. McCarthy shot a back-nine 28 at TPC San Antonio to force the playoff.
In the extra session, McCarthy hit his third shot to the par-5 18th into the water, while Bhatia received treatment for a discloated shoulder he suffered while high-fiving his caddie after making a playoff-forcing birdie.
Rory McIlroy won the B-flight on 11-under total, while Russell Henley finished in solo fourth on 10-under total.
Bhatia won the $1,656,000 winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.
Valero Texas Open recap notes
Bhatia earned 55.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Bhatia earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 82 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Masters Tournament.
2024 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Akshay Bhatia
|-20
|63
|70
|68
|67
|268
|$1,656,000
|P2
|Denny McCarthy
|-20
|68
|70
|67
|63
|268
|$1,002,800
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|-11
|69
|70
|72
|66
|277
|$634,800
|4
|Russell Henley
|-10
|69
|69
|71
|69
|278
|$450,800
|T5
|Adam Schenk
|-9
|71
|69
|72
|67
|279
|$355,350
|T5
|Brendon Todd
|-9
|66
|72
|70
|71
|279
|$355,350
|T7
|Ben Martin
|-8
|71
|71
|70
|68
|280
|$289,033
|T7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-8
|71
|69
|72
|68
|280
|$289,033
|
|T7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|73
|70
|66
|71
|280
|$289,033
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-6
|71
|74
|70
|67
|282
|$223,100
|T10
|Peter Kuest
|-6
|69
|71
|74
|68
|282
|$223,100
|T10
|Mac Meissner
|-6
|72
|73
|68
|69
|282
|$223,100
|T10
|Jordan Spieth
|-6
|73
|68
|72
|69
|282
|$223,100
|T14
|S.H. Kim
|-5
|73
|71
|73
|66
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Tyson Alexander
|-5
|68
|76
|71
|68
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Keith Mitchell
|-5
|75
|69
|70
|69
|283
|$131,602
|
|T14
|Sam Stevens
|-5
|72
|71
|71
|69
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Chan Kim
|-5
|70
|72
|72
|69
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Adam Scott
|-5
|73
|70
|70
|70
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Andrew Putnam
|-5
|72
|70
|71
|70
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Alex Noren
|-5
|73
|72
|66
|72
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Rico Hoey
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|72
|283
|$131,602
|T14
|Ludvig Åberg
|-5
|72
|71
|67
|73
|283
|$131,602
|
|T25
|Brian Harman
|-4
|71
|73
|72
|68
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Corey Conners
|-4
|70
|71
|75
|68
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Justin Lower
|-4
|66
|77
|71
|70
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Max Homa
|-4
|68
|74
|72
|70
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-4
|73
|71
|69
|71
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Nick Hardy
|-4
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Lucas Glover
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|$67,735
|T25
|Mark Hubbard
|-4
|73
|68
|71
|72
|284
|$67,735
|
|T33
|Robby Shelton
|-3
|71
|70
|76
|68
|285
|$49,067
|T33
|Garrick Higgo
|-3
|72
|71
|73
|69
|285
|$49,067
|T33
|Kevin Chappell
|-3
|69
|73
|74
|69
|285
|$49,067
|T33
|Chez Reavie
|-3
|75
|68
|72
|70
|285
|$49,067
|T33
|Austin Eckroat
|-3
|68
|74
|73
|70
|285
|$49,067
|T33
|Alexander Björk
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|72
|285
|$49,067
|T39
|Kevin Yu
|-2
|72
|73
|74
|67
|286
|$37,260
|T39
|Nate Lashley
|-2
|72
|72
|73
|69
|286
|$37,260
|
|T39
|Ben Griffin
|-2
|69
|74
|74
|69
|286
|$37,260
|T39
|Aaron Baddeley
|-2
|72
|70
|74
|70
|286
|$37,260
|T39
|Bud Cauley
|-2
|74
|71
|69
|72
|286
|$37,260
|T39
|Stewart Cink
|-2
|73
|69
|69
|75
|286
|$37,260
|T45
|Kevin Streelman
|-1
|71
|72
|75
|69
|287
|$26,772
|T45
|Victor Perez
|-1
|72
|70
|75
|70
|287
|$26,772
|T45
|Davis Thompson
|-1
|70
|73
|73
|71
|287
|$26,772
|T45
|Vincent Norrman
|-1
|72
|73
|70
|72
|287
|$26,772
|T45
|Webb Simpson
|-1
|73
|67
|75
|72
|287
|$26,772
|T45
|Ryan Moore
|-1
|70
|71
|73
|73
|287
|$26,772
|T51
|Lanto Griffin
|E
|75
|70
|76
|67
|288
|$21,988
|T51
|Adam Svensson
|E
|69
|75
|77
|67
|288
|$21,988
|T51
|J.J. Spaun
|E
|73
|72
|75
|68
|288
|$21,988
|T51
|Joe Highsmith
|E
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|$21,988
|T51
|C.T. Pan
|E
|71
|72
|73
|72
|288
|$21,988
|T51
|Tyler Duncan
|E
|71
|71
|74
|72
|288
|$21,988
|T51
|Martin Laird
|E
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|$21,988
|T58
|Hayden Springer
|1
|69
|76
|75
|69
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Aaron Rai
|1
|72
|73
|74
|70
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Maverick McNealy
|1
|71
|74
|74
|70
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|David Lipsky
|1
|71
|74
|74
|70
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Harry Hall
|1
|73
|71
|75
|70
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Dylan Wu
|1
|72
|73
|73
|71
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Bronson Burgoon
|1
|69
|73
|75
|72
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Carl Yuan
|1
|75
|70
|71
|73
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Andrew Novak
|1
|73
|71
|70
|75
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Josh Teater
|1
|72
|72
|70
|75
|289
|$20,148
|T58
|Parker Coody
|1
|72
|72
|69
|76
|289
|$20,148
|T69
|Charley Hoffman
|2
|72
|70
|77
|71
|290
|$18,860
|T69
|Matti Schmid
|2
|69
|72
|73
|76
|290
|$18,860
|T69
|Vince Whaley
|2
|73
|71
|69
|77
|290
|$18,860
|T72
|Brandt Snedeker
|3
|76
|69
|75
|71
|291
|$18,400
|T72
|Kevin Kisner
|3
|74
|70
|74
|73
|291
|$18,400
|74
|Pierceson Coody
|4
|71
|71
|77
|73
|292
|$18,124
|T75
|Nicolai Højgaard
|5
|72
|73
|74
|74
|293
|$17,756
|T75
|Collin Morikawa
|5
|70
|74
|75
|74
|293
|$17,756
|T75
|Tom Whitney
|5
|72
|72
|75
|74
|293
|$17,756
|T78
|Ben Kohles
|6
|74
|71
|76
|73
|294
|$17,204
|T78
|Beau Hossler
|6
|74
|71
|75
|74
|294
|$17,204
|T78
|Ryo Hisatsune
|6
|71
|74
|72
|77
|294
|$17,204
|81
|Ben Silverman
|7
|71
|72
|79
|73
|295
|$16,836
|82
|Ryan McCormick
|10
|72
|73
|80
|73
|298
|$16,652