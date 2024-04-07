2024 LIV Golf Miami final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Miami final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Dean Burmester
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LIV Golf Miami final leaderboard is headed by winner Dean Burmester, who earned his LIV Golf win at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course near Miami, Fla.

Garcia won the tournament in a sudden-death playoff against Sergio Garcia after both players finished the regulation 54-hole tournament on 11-under 205.

In the playoff, Burmester won with a par on the first playoff hole to take the title.

Matthew Wolff finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff, while Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for fourth place.

Burmester won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Miami recap notes

Garcia earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first by two shots, with the four team members (Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Range Goats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks with the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

2024 LIV Golf Miami final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Dean Burmester -11 68 69 68 205 $4,000,000
2 Sergio Garcia -11 67 68 70 205 $2,250,000
3 Matthew Wolff -10 68 69 69 206 $1,500,000
T4 Marc Leishman -8 70 69 69 208 $833,333
T4 Jon Rahm -8 69 70 69 208 $833,333
T4 Tyrrell Hatton -8 70 67 71 208 $833,333
T7 Bryson DeChambeau -7 71 70 68 209 $562,500
T7 Louis Oosthuizen -7 70 68 71 209 $562,500
T9 Abraham Ancer -6 73 69 68 210 $385,500
T9 Thomas Pieters -6 72 69 69 210 $385,500
T9 Joaquin Niemann -6 71 69 70 210 $385,500
T9 Patrick Reed -6 69 69 72 210 $385,500
T9 Talor Gooch -6 67 70 73 210 $385,500
T14 Carlos Ortiz -5 74 69 68 211 $301,667
T14 Paul Casey -5 71 71 69 211 $301,667
T14 Richard Bland -5 71 67 73 211 $301,667
17 Adrian Meronk -4 72 66 74 212 $270,000
T18 Caleb Surratt -3 69 74 70 213 $250,000
T18 Brendan Steele -3 69 72 72 213 $250,000
T18 Peter Uihlein -3 67 73 73 213 $250,000
T21 Harold Varner III -2 70 74 70 214 $220,000
T21 Cameron Tringale -2 73 70 71 214 $220,000
T21 Scott Vincent -2 68 74 72 214 $220,000
T24 Kevin Na -1 70 72 73 215 $195,000
T24 Dustin Johnson -1 70 71 74 215 $195,000
T24 Kieran Vincent -1 72 66 77 215 $195,000
T27 Jason Kokrak E 76 72 68 216 $182,500
T27 Sebastián Muñoz E 74 74 68 216 $182,500
T29 Graeme McDowell 1 74 73 70 217 $170,000
T29 Ian Poulter 1 72 74 71 217 $170,000
T29 Henrik Stenson 1 73 71 73 217 $170,000
T32 Matt Jones 2 74 75 69 218 $153,250
T32 Branden Grace 2 75 71 72 218 $153,250
T32 Bubba Watson 2 68 76 74 218 $153,250
T32 Mito Pereira 2 69 71 78 218 $153,250
36 Anirban Lahiri 3 72 70 77 219 $145,000
T37 Danny Lee 4 76 72 72 220 $141,500
T37 Charl Schwartzel 4 73 72 75 220 $141,500
T39 David Puig 5 75 75 71 221 $134,000
T39 Eugenio Chacarra 5 73 72 76 221 $134,000
T39 Martin Kaymer 5 72 73 76 221 $134,000
T39 Kalle Samooja 5 71 73 77 221 $134,000
T43 Charles Howell III 6 79 73 70 222 $128,000
T43 Hudson Swafford 6 75 75 72 222 $128,000
T45 Lee Westwood 7 75 75 73 223 $125,000
T45 Brooks Koepka 7 69 77 77 223 $125,000
47 Phil Mickelson 8 76 72 76 224 $123,000
T48 Sam Horsfield 9 81 71 73 225 $90,000
T48 Pat Perez 9 74 75 76 225 $90,000
50 Andy Ogletree 11 79 73 75 227 $60,000
T51 Jinichiro Kozuma 15 80 75 76 231 $55,000
T51 Lucas Herbert 15 73 77 81 231 $55,000
53 Anthony Kim 21 76 81 80 237 $50,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.