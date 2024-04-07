2024 LIV Golf Miami final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Miami final leaderboard is headed by winner Dean Burmester, who earned his LIV Golf win at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course near Miami, Fla.

Both players finished the regulation 54-hole tournament on 11-under 205.

In the playoff, Burmester won with a par on the first playoff hole to take the title.

Matthew Wolff finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff, while Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for fourth place.

Burmester won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Miami recap notes

The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first by two shots, with the four team members (Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Range Goats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks with the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

2024 LIV Golf Miami final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

