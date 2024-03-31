How much does it cost to play golf at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston?

You've seen the Memorial Park Golf Course on TV, when the PGA Tour holds the Texas Children's Houston Open at in Houston, Texas. You want to give it a shot yourself and see if you can tame it as well the rest of this gem.

What most people don't know is that Memorial Park Golf Course, located within the city limits, is a municipal golf course that's run and owned by the city.

With 18 great holes designed by Tom Doak, if you're thinking of taking a special golf trip in Houston, Memorial Park should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Memorial Park Golf Course?

In 2024, the rack rate for the Memorial Park Golf Course is $38 for local residents on weekends and holidays. That locals rate is as low as $21 for weekday twilight golf. The green fee does not include cart, which is $20 during most times of the day.

For non-residents, the price is dramatically different, peaking at $140 for weekends and holidays and going as low as $90 for weekday twilight golf.

Your best bet if you're planning to travel from outside the Houston area is to show up with a tee time in hand, which you can make online.

There are a lot of great golf courses, public and private, in Houston, so Memorial Park can be your lead option or just one of many. No matter what, it's not going to break the bank to play a PGA Tour course. With 7,400 yards of golf course at the tips, you'll get your money's worth on a per-yard basis compared to practically any municipal golf course in America.