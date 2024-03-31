2024 Texas Children's Houston Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money payout is from the $9.1 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Texas Children's Houston Open prize pool is at $1,638,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $991,900 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Texas Children's Houston Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $16,289.

The Texas Children's Houston Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by five players, meaning it should be a fascinating Sunday.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from the correct 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 41 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,638,000
2 $991,900
3 $627,900
4 $445,900
5 $373,100
6 $329,875
7 $307,125
8 $284,375
9 $266,175
10 $247,975
11 $229,775
12 $211,575
13 $193,375
14 $175,175
15 $166,075
16 $156,975
17 $147,875
18 $138,775
19 $129,675
20 $120,575
21 $111,475
22 $102,375
23 $95,095
24 $87,815
25 $80,535
26 $73,255
27 $70,525
28 $67,795
29 $65,065
30 $62,335
31 $59,605
32 $56,875
33 $54,145
34 $51,870
35 $49,595
36 $47,320
37 $45,045
38 $43,225
39 $41,405
40 $39,585
41 $37,765
42 $35,945
43 $34,125
44 $32,305
45 $30,485
46 $28,665
47 $26,845
48 $25,389
49 $24,115
50 $23,387
51 $22,841
52 $22,295
53 $21,931
54 $21,567
55 $21,385
56 $21,203
57 $21,021
58 $20,839
59 $20,657
60 $20,475
61 $20,293
62 $20,111
63 $19,929
64 $19,747
65 $19,565
66 $19,383
67 $19,201
68 $19,019
69 $18,837
70 $18,655
71 $18,473
72 $18,291
73 $18,109
74 $17,927
75 $17,745
76 $17,563
77 $17,381
78 $17,199
79 $17,017
80 $16,835
81 $16,653
82 $16,471
83 $16,289

