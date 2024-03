How does the LPGA Tour split prize money when players are tied?

Every week on the LPGA Tour and any major professional golf tour in the world, players tie. It's just the nature of tournament golf that 54 or 72 holes is simply not enough to separate every golfer who competes to their own, unique scores.

Each week, more than half the weekend field to make the cut will wind up tied with another golfer for their finishing position. Of course, this naturally creates a little bit of an accounting headache for golfers and pro tours, splitting out money out among those who are tied.

So how does the LPGA Tour, split prize money and points when players are tied?

When players are tied for a single position, the prize money for each of those players is the evenly divided amount of the total money the players would have been awarded had they all finished separately.

Here's an example, compared to how the PGA Tour splits prize money.

If three players on the LPGA Tour finished tied for third place at a tournament, they don't split the third-place prize money. That would be silly, gipping them of money compared to a player who would finish alone in sixth place. Instead, the money the three players tied for third place earn is the total money for third, fourth and fifth place combined together and divided by three. The same is true for any points races.

This way, players get a pay bump for finishing tied for their finishing position relative to the players who finish beneath them, but they don't earn a financial edge compared to finishing alone in a higher position and further separating themselves from the field.

With LPGA Tour prize money payouts set before each tournament, regardless of how many players make the cut, it would seem easy to figure out who gets paid what. However, the LPGA Tour changes the payout percentages to everyone in the field but the winner, based on how many players make the cut. The more players make the cut, the more the total money is diluted.