What is the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open purse, and how much is the winner’s share?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is the primary event on the PGA Tour this week, with 144 players slated to compete in the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

What is the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open purse?

The PGA Tour purse this week is $9.1 million, which is the middle-value purse of all events on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The stated purse changes, however, based on how many players complete the tournament.

Most weeks on the PGA Tour, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes. The PGA Tour purse payout for each week is based upon exactly 65 professional players making the cut and completing the tournament. When more than 65 players make the cut in a given tournament, the PGA Tour actually increases the purse to make sure every additional player is paid based on the PGA Tour's purse distribution percentages and for the stated purse for the week.

This week at Memorial Park, the $9.1 million purse is set to be distributed to the 65-player weekend field up front, with payouts for every single place -- including beyond the top 65 players -- in the field determined in advance of the week.

What is the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner's share?

The winner's share of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open purse is $1,638,000, with the purse being $700,000 more than the fall 2022 version of the event. In this event, every player who makes the 36-hole cut will also earn money, though that last-place prize money is not clear until the cut is made. However, every player who makes that cut will earn money. Players who miss the cut do not earn pay this week.

With purses, field sizes and the presence of a cut changing week-to-week on the PGA Tour, it's not always clear what the purse is each week, as well as how much the winner's share is. Knowing the purse and format for the week go a long way in determining how much of the purse a player wins when they pick up the trophy.