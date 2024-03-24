2024 Texas Children's Houston Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
CMC PGA Tour

March 24, 2024

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Houston Open logo
The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is the seventh PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The first tournament in the Texas Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9.1 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, the South Texas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played March 18, 2024, at Westwood Golf Club in Houston, Texas, and the field of 90 players was finalized on March 23 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Matt Atkins
Michael Balcar
Cody Banach
Zach Bauchou
Michael Bradham
Finn Burkholder
Yi Cao
Frankie Capan
Luis Carrera
Derek Chang
Steven Chervony
Austen Christiansen
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
Quade Cummins
MJ Daffue
Leonardo Di
Roberto Diaz
Cooper Dossey
Austin Fox
Tyler Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Taylor Funk
Brayden Garrison
Ryan Gerard
Rhein Gibson
Emilio Gonzalez
Cody Gribble
Paul Haley II
Ryan Hall
Scott Harrington
JJ Henry
Harry Higgs
Kyle Hogan
Theo Humphrey
Jared Jones
Jeffrey Kang
Sunghoon Kang
Charles Kim
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Richard Lamb
Andrew Landry
David Lee
Walker Lee
KK Limbhasut
Yuxin Lin
Adam Long
Jackson Markham
Len Mattiace
Christian McAllister
Logan McAllister
Callum McNeill
Mitchell Meissner
Sam Murphy
Christian Muscarello
Chris Nido
Seung Yuh Noh
Sean O’Hair
Derek Oland
Ryan Polzin
Tyson Reeder
Kyle Reifers
Thomas Rosenmueller
Sam Saunders
Alex Schaake
Lucas Scherf
Chad Sewell
Austin Smotherman
Kevin Stadler
Kyle Stanley
Preston Stanley
Robert Streb
Jackson Suber
Finigan Tilly
Kevin Tway
Dawie Van der Walt
Bo Van Pelt
Nick Watney
Benton Weinberg
Patrick Welch
Kyle Westmoreland
Ben Willman
Holden Wisener
Austin Wylie
Charlie Wylie
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Greg Yellin
Jonathan Yoshihiro
Xinjun Zhang

