2024 PGA Tour open Monday qualifying schedule: Events, dates and presenting organizations

In 2024, the PGA Tour will run 18 open qualifiers into its events. That means 18 events -- mostly Monday qualifiers -- where players will have an opportunity to get a potentially life-changing spot in a PGA Tour event.

The PGA Tour has Monday qualifying that feed into their tournament at what are called open tournaments. They don't have them for their invitational tournaments, The Players, the Signature events, the majors (which they don't run) or the FedEx Cup playoff events.

These qualifiers largely offer four spots into the associated tournament field. One of the tournaments, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, offers three spots.

PGA Tour Monday qualifiers are almost exclusively run by PGA of America sections closest to the tournament host site. While the overwhelming number of Monday qualifiers are held on Mondays, some are held prior to tournament week.

These open qualifiers typically have pre-qualifying tournaments that serve as a gateway to the Monday qualifier for those without status.

2024 PGA Tour Monday open qualifier schedule

DATE TOURNAMENT PRESENTER
January 8 Sony Open in Hawaii Aloha PGA
January 22 Farmers Insurance Open Southern California PGA
February 5 Waste Management Phoenix Open Southwes PGA
February 19 Mexico Open at Vidanta TBD
February 26 Cognizant Classic South Florida PGA
March 7 Puerto Rico Open South Florida PGA
March 18 Valspar Championship North Florida PGA
March 25 Texas Children's Hospital Open Southern Texas PGA
April 1 Valero Texas Open Southern Texas PGA
April 15 Corales Puntacana Championship South Florida PGA
April 29 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Northern Texas PGA
May 6 Myrtle Beach Classic Carolinas Section PGA
May 27 RBC Canadian Open Golf Canada
June 24 Rocket Mortgage Classic Michigan PGA
July 1 John Deere Classic Iowa PGA
July 15 Barracuda Championship Northern California PGA
July 22 3M Open Minnesota Section PGA
August 5 Wyndham Championship Carolinas Section PGA

