2024 Ford Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Ford Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz., from March 28-31, 2024.

The Ford Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Arizona for a new tournament at a new venue before heading to the first major of the year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots available in the open qualifier.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Sofia Garcia and Yalimi Noh being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2.25 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Ford Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Jenny Coleman Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Paula Creamer Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Ayaka Furue Isi Gabsa Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Hannah Green Savannah Grewal Georgia Hall Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Daniela Holmqvist Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Sarah Kemp Cristie Kerr Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim In Kyung Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yu Liu Mary Liu Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Kim Paez Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Hee Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Sophia Popov Mel Reid Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Lizette Salas Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Alena Sharp Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Bailey Tardy Lexi Thompson Yani Tseng Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Jing Yan Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Ford Championship field