2024 Ford Championship field: Players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2024 Ford Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz., from March 28-31, 2024.

The Ford Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Arizona for a new tournament at a new venue before heading to the first major of the year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots available in the open qualifier.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Sofia Garcia and Yalimi Noh being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2.25 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Ford Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Jenny Coleman
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Paula Creamer
Daniela Darquea
Karis Davidson
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Ayaka Furue
Isi Gabsa
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Savannah Grewal
Georgia Hall
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Daniela Holmqvist
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Sarah Kemp
Cristie Kerr
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
In Kyung Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yu Liu
Mary Liu
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Kim Paez
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Sophia Popov
Mel Reid
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Lizette Salas
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Bailey Tardy
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Ford Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Lilia Vu
2 Nelly Korda
3 Celine Boutier
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Minjee Lee
7 Charley Hull
8 Lydia Ko
9 Hyo-Joo Kim
10 Xiyu Lin
12 Brooke Henderson
13 Megan Khang
14 Amy Yang
15 Allisen Corpuz
16 Nasa Hataoka
17 Hannah Green
19 Angel Yin
20 Alison Lee
21 Ayaka Furue
23 Rose Zhang
24 Yuka Saso
25 Ashleigh Buhai
27 Georgia Hall
28 Linn Grant
29 Leona Maguire
30 Carlota Ciganda
32 Haeran Ryu
33 Ally Ewing
34 Hye Jin Choi
35 Chanettee Wannasaen
39 Lexi Thompson
41 Sei Young Kim
43 Mao Saigo
46 Ariya Jutanugarn
47 Andrea Lee
49 In Gee Chun
50 A Lim Kim

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.