2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $186,577. The Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $4,189.

The Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field is headed by Alison Lee, Nelly Korda, Gaby Ruffels and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship from the correct 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $186,577
3 $135,349
4 $104,703
5 $84,274
6 $68,951
7 $57,714
8 $50,565
9 $45,457
10 $41,370
11 $38,305
12 $35,752
13 $33,504
14 $31,462
15 $29,623
16 $27,989
17 $26,559
18 $25,334
19 $24,312
20 $23,494
21 $22,678
22 $21,859
23 $21,043
24 $20,225
25 $19,511
26 $18,797
27 $18,080
28 $17,366
29 $16,650
30 $16,038
31 $15,424
32 $14,811
33 $14,199
34 $13,585
35 $13,075
36 $12,565
37 $12,055
38 $11,543
39 $11,031
40 $10,623
41 $10,215
42 $9,807
43 $9,398
44 $8,989
45 $8,682
46 $8,376
47 $8,070
48 $7,763
49 $7,456
50 $7,150
51 $6,947
52 $6,742
53 $6,537
54 $6,334
55 $6,129
56 $5,923
57 $5,721
58 $5,515
59 $5,313
60 $5,107
61 $5,006
62 $4,903
63 $4,801
64 $4,699
65 $4,597
66 $4,495
67 $4,393
68 $4,289
69 $4,189

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.