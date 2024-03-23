Who is the oldest PGA Tour winner?

Stewart Cink is in contention at the 2024 Valspar Championship, as the 2009 Open Championship winner looks to become a member of the PGA Tour Champions that wins on the PGA Tour.

Cink was born May 23, 1973, making him close to 51 years old. Were he to win the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, he would become a winner at 50 years, 10 months, 2 days old. That would not make him the oldest winner in PGA Tour history.

Davis Love III is the third-oldest PGA Tour winner, taking the 2015 Wyndham Championship at the age of 51 years, 4 months for his 21st career PGA Tour win. His win is the second win in the 21st century by a player who is at least 50 years old. Fred Funk shocked the golf world in 2007 when he won the 2007 Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico at 50 years, 8 months, 12 days old.

Sam Snead is the oldest PGA Tour winner, and he holds that record by a substantial margin. He accomplished this feat in 1965 at nearly 53 years old when he won the then-Greater Greensboro Open for the seventh time. The tournament is known now as the Wyndham Championship, and Snead won it in 1956 for his final PGA Tour win and seventh win in his event.

In the history of the PGA Tour, just seven players have managed to win past the age of 50. It is exeedingly rare in an age when the power game is so important, but equipment is so consistent and high-performing now that strong players have a chance to contend on the PGA Tour well into their 50s.

Before Craig Stadler took the 2003 B.C. Open, it had been 28 years since a 50-plus player had won on the PGA Tour.

Oldest PGA Tour winners