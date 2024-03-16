Valspar Championship history, results and past winners

The Valspar Championship is the PGA Tour's Tampa-area event on the schedule, with the host course proving one of the most challenging on Tour. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Valspar Championship became a PGA Tour event in 2000, known then as the Tampa Bay Classic. It originally was a late summer or early fall event, moving to March in 2007.

The event took on added prestige over time, with the host course proving one many players like because it asks simple questions that pros like.

In recent memory, the tournament has been moved back to March after a year in May and several months in the fall.

Three players share the record for the most Valspar wins with two each: KJ Choi, Retief Goosen and Paul Casey.

Valspar Championship format

The Valspar Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Valspar Championship host courses

2000–present: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Valspar Championship past sponsors

The Valspar Championship has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Tampa Bay Classic: 2000-2002

Chrysler Championship: 2003-2006

Pods Championship: 2007-2008

Pods Championship: 2007-2008

Transitions Championship: 2009-2012

Valspar Championship: 2014-present

Valspar Championship history & results