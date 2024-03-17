2024 International Series Macau final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour CMC

2024 International Series Macau final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of John Catlin MACAU, CHINA: John Catlin of the USA celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th green and a score of 59 during Round Three on Saturday March 16, 2024, at the International Series Macau, presented by Wynn, at the Macau Golf and Country Club. The US$2 million Asian Tour event is staged from March 14-17, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 International Series Macau final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Macau Golf and Country Club in Macau.

Catlin earned the win to take the fourth event of the year, winning in a playoff over David Puig after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 23-under 257.

Catlin shot the first 59 in Asian Tour history in the third round, then closed with 65 to get his first win in three years.

Lucas Herbert finished in third place on his own, with Patrick Reed in fourth place.

Catlin won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Macau recap notes

Catlin earned 14.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next month with the Saudi Open in Saudi Arabia.

2024 International Series Macau final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 John Catlin -23 67 66 59 65 257 $360,000
2 David Puig -23 65 64 68 60 257 $220,000
3 Lucas Herbert -21 67 66 62 64 259 $126,000
4 Patrick Reed -20 65 68 64 63 260 $100,000
T5 Martin Trainer -19 65 67 64 65 261 $68,533
T5 Ben Campbell -19 67 66 63 65 261 $68,533
T5 Jason Kokrak -19 67 65 62 67 261 $68,533
8 Richard T. Lee -18 67 68 65 62 262 $49,000
9 Denwit Boriboonsub -17 69 66 62 66 263 $42,800
T10 Maverick Antcliff -16 70 65 67 62 264 $33,975
T10 Phachara Khongwatmai -16 65 68 65 66 264 $33,975
T10 Carlos Ortiz -16 65 66 65 68 264 $33,975
T10 Jbe Kruger -16 66 63 66 69 264 $33,975
T14 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -15 69 63 69 64 265 $25,414
T14 Mito Pereira -15 64 66 70 65 265 $25,414
T14 Poom Saksansin -15 69 65 66 65 265 $25,414
T14 Kalle Samooja -15 66 67 66 66 265 $25,414
T14 Sadom Kaewkanjana -15 65 70 64 66 265 $25,414
T14 Yuta Sugiura -15 64 67 67 67 265 $25,414
T14 Travis Smyth -15 69 64 64 68 265 $25,414
T21 Sergio Garcia -14 72 63 66 65 266 $20,300
T21 William Harrold -14 67 69 66 64 266 $20,300
T21 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -14 68 64 67 67 266 $0
T21 Tatsunori Shogenji -14 65 67 71 63 266 $20,300
T21 Hung Chien-yao -14 67 66 66 67 266 $20,300
T21 Matthew Cheung -14 66 67 66 67 266 $20,300
T21 Andy Ogletree -14 66 67 64 69 266 $20,300
T28 Deyen Lawson -13 71 65 66 65 267 $16,833
T28 Ye Wocheng -13 67 68 64 68 267 $16,833
T28 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -13 67 67 65 68 267 $16,833
T28 Bjorn Hellgren -13 65 65 68 69 267 $16,833
T28 Charng-Tai Sudsom -13 68 66 64 69 267 $16,833
T28 Pat Perez -13 64 67 66 70 267 $16,833
T34 Miguel Carballo -12 67 69 65 67 268 $14,000
T34 Sarit Suwannarut -12 69 67 65 67 268 $14,000
T34 Siddikur Rahman -12 66 67 67 68 268 $14,000
T34 Yeongsu Kim -12 67 67 65 69 268 $14,000
T34 Ervin Chang -12 67 67 65 69 268 $14,000
T34 Jed Morgan -12 73 63 68 64 268 $14,000
T34 Minkyu Kim -12 66 66 66 70 268 $14,000
T41 Steve Lewton -11 69 66 67 67 269 $11,680
T41 Leon D'Souza -11 69 66 66 68 269 $11,680
T41 Mingyu Cho -11 65 68 67 69 269 $11,680
T41 Ian Poulter -11 68 67 68 66 269 $11,680
T41 Jaco Ahlers -11 66 70 68 65 269 $11,680
T46 Younghan Song -10 66 68 68 68 270 $10,650
T46 Hudson Swafford -10 66 69 68 67 270 $10,650
T48 Jeongwoo Ham -9 67 65 69 70 271 $9,000
T48 Angelo Que -9 68 66 68 69 271 $9,000
T48 Takumi Kanaya -9 68 67 67 69 271 $9,000
T48 Sanghyun Park -9 66 67 70 68 271 $9,000
T48 Gunn Charoenkul -9 68 68 67 68 271 $9,000
T48 Chan Shih-chang -9 71 63 71 66 271 $9,000
T48 Kieran Vincent -9 68 68 69 66 271 $9,000
T55 Carlos Pigem -8 68 67 68 69 272 $7,400
T55 Shiv Kapur -8 70 65 69 68 272 $7,400
T55 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -8 69 67 69 67 272 $7,400
T58 Lee Chieh-po -7 67 66 68 72 273 $6,900
T58 Guntaek Koh -7 67 69 68 69 273 $6,900
T60 Chang Wei-lun -6 66 69 66 73 274 $6,100
T60 Kevin Yuan -6 68 67 68 71 274 $6,100
T60 Li Haotong -6 63 72 70 69 274 $6,100
T60 Justin Quiban -6 69 66 71 68 274 $6,100
T60 Koh Deng Shan -6 68 67 71 68 274 $6,100
T60 Pattaraphol Khanthacha -6 65 69 76 64 274 $6,100
T66 Veer Ahlawat -5 68 68 69 70 275 $5,300
T66 James Piot -5 68 68 71 68 275 $5,300
T68 Kyongjun Moon -4 67 67 72 70 276 $4,900
T68 Jaewoong Eom -4 67 69 70 70 276 $4,900
70 Scott Hend -3 65 68 72 72 277 $4,600
71 Ho Yu-Cheng -2 70 66 70 72 278 $4,400
72 Trevor Simsby -1 66 67 69 77 279 $4,200

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.