2024 International Series Macau final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 International Series Macau final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Macau Golf and Country Club in Macau.

Catlin earned the win to take the fourth event of the year, winning in a playoff over David Puig after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 23-under 257.

Catlin shot the first 59 in Asian Tour history in the third round, then closed with 65 to get his first win in three years.

Lucas Herbert finished in third place on his own, with Patrick Reed in fourth place.

Catlin won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Macau recap notes

Catlin earned 14.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next month with the Saudi Open in Saudi Arabia.

2024 International Series Macau final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details