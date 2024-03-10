2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 10, 2024
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Abraham Ancer from 2018
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


FOLLOW US

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final leaderboard is headed by winner Abraham Ancer, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

Ancer won the tournament in a sudden-death playoff against Cam Smith and Paul Casey after all three players finished the regulation 54-hole tournament on 13-under 197.

In the playoff Ancer won with a birdie on the first playoff hole to take the title.

Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz finished in joint fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Ancer won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Hong Kong recap notes

Ancer earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by two shots, with the four team members (DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Torque earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Ripper finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next month with the LIV Golf Miami event.

2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Abraham Ancer -13 63 62 72 197 $4,000,000
2 Paul Casey -13 66 67 64 197 $1,875,000
2 Cameron Smith -13 67 64 66 197 $1,875,000
T4 Joaquin Niemann -12 67 68 63 198 $900,000
T4 Carlos Ortiz -12 68 64 66 198 $900,000
T6 Kevin Na -11 67 68 64 199 $650,000
T6 Bryson DeChambeau -11 65 68 66 199 $650,000
T8 Richard Bland -10 66 68 66 200 $384,063
T8 Graeme McDowell -10 69 64 67 200 $384,063
T8 Charles Howell III -10 64 69 67 200 $384,063
T8 Ian Poulter -10 66 66 68 200 $384,063
T8 Dean Burmester -10 63 69 68 200 $384,063
T8 Jon Rahm -10 67 64 69 200 $384,063
T8 Henrik Stenson -10 66 65 69 200 $384,063
T15 Lucas Herbert -9 70 64 67 201 $267,500
T15 Adrian Meronk -9 68 64 69 201 $267,500
T15 Harold Varner III -9 64 66 71 201 $267,500
T15 Eugenio Chacarra -9 64 66 71 201 $267,500
T19 Sam Horsfield -8 71 66 65 202 $267,500
T19 Louis Oosthuizen -8 64 70 68 202 $267,500
T21 Dustin Johnson -7 70 70 63 203 $204,286
T21 Talor Gooch -7 69 68 66 203 $204,286
T21 Martin Kaymer -7 64 72 67 203 $204,286
T21 Scott Vincent -7 67 68 68 203 $204,286
T21 Tyrrell Hatton -7 68 65 70 203 $204,286
T21 Sebastián Muñoz -7 66 66 71 203 $204,286
T21 Matt Jones -7 64 68 71 203 $204,286
28 Brooks Koepka -6 65 68 71 204 $180,000
T29 Peter Uihlein -5 73 65 67 205 $165,000
T29 Marc Leishman -5 68 68 69 205 $165,000
T29 Patrick Reed -5 67 69 69 205 $165,000
T29 Andy Ogletree -5 69 66 70 205 $165,000
T29 Bubba Watson -5 68 67 70 205 $165,000
T34 Brendan Steele -4 70 69 67 206 $146,500
T34 David Puig -4 72 66 68 206 $146,500
T34 Cameron Tringale -4 66 71 69 206 $146,500
T34 Anirban Lahiri -4 66 71 69 206 $146,500
T38 Caleb Surratt -3 70 71 66 207 $137,667
T38 Sergio Garcia -3 71 66 70 207 $137,667
T38 Pat Perez -3 69 65 73 207 $137,667
T41 Charl Schwartzel -2 70 68 70 208 $129,750
T41 Danny Lee -2 70 68 70 208 $129,750
T41 Jinichiro Kozuma -2 70 68 70 208 $129,750
T41 Kalle Samooja -2 69 68 71 208 $129,750
T45 Lee Westwood -1 74 68 67 209 $124,333
T45 Matthew Wolff -1 67 73 69 209 $124,333
T45 Branden Grace -1 67 70 72 209 $124,333
T48 Mito Pereira E 69 73 68 210 $90,000
T48 Thomas Pieters E 71 68 71 210 $90,000
50 Anthony Kim 3 76 72 65 213 $60,000
51 Jason Kokrak 6 73 74 69 216 $60,000
T52 Hudson Swafford 8 76 73 69 218 $50,000
T52 Phil Mickelson 8 80 68 70 218 $50,000
54 Kieran Vincent 9 69 74 76 219 $50,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.