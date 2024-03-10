2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final leaderboard is headed by winner Abraham Ancer, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

Ancer won the tournament in a sudden-death playoff against Cam Smith and Paul Casey after all three players finished the regulation 54-hole tournament on 13-under 197.

In the playoff Ancer won with a birdie on the first playoff hole to take the title.

Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz finished in joint fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Ancer won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Hong Kong recap notes

Ancer earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by two shots, with the four team members (DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Torque earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Ripper finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next month with the LIV Golf Miami event.

2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

