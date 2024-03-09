How much does it cost to play golf at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge?

You've been watching the Arnold Palmer Invitational, seeing how much tough course is, and you're wondering how much it costs to play at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on the Challenger Course that hosts the tournament.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap.

If you want to play Bay Hill Club and Lodge Challenger Course, you will be paying a hefty price. In the weeks after the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the high season for golf in the area, the Bay Hill Club and Lodge will be highest as it's in line with the high season for golf.

The prices start to take a dip in June, when the weather is the warmest and toughest for golf in that part of the country.

However, no matter when you want to play the Challenger Course, you have to book it through the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge as part of a package. You can't just make a tee time off a booking service or call the pro shop. You must stay on property to experience the Challenger Course.

There are two different golf experiences at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, including the Challenger/Champion Course.

The best way to go to play Bay Hill Club and Lodge is with a package through the resort. The packages come with stays at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, and then there is an additional fee to play the Challenger Course once per day. You're looking at about $350 to play the Challenger Course and get a taste of what the PGA Tour pros face.