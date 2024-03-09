Where is Bay Hill Club and Lodge and the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational located?

Bay Hill Club and Lodge is home to the Arnold Palmer Invitational and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Orlando course hosts the tribute to the King at the resort he owned in Florida.

Not only is Bay Hill Club and Lodge an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the Signature event of the Florida Swing.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Bay Hill Club and Lodge is located.

Where is Bay Hill Club and Lodge located?

Bay Hill Club and Lodge is located in Orlando, Fla. More specifically, Bay Hill is in the Doctor Phillips part of Orlando. To give a better idea of its location in Orlando, Bay Hill Club and Lodge is southwest of downtown Orlando.

Windemere Country Club is close to Bay Hill Club and Lodge by car, and it's home to a number of PGA Tour players.

Orlando is, of course, also home to Walt Disney World -- albeit in nearby Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Which airports are near Bay Hill Club and Lodge?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Bay Hill Club and Lodge is its container Orlando, the MCO airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

What other famous golf courses are near Bay Hill Club and Lodge?

Bay Hill Club and Lodge is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Windemere Country Club is fantastic and nearby, as is Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.