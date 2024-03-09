2024 Blue Bay LPGA money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
March 9, 2024
The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Blue Bay LPGA prize pool is at $330,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $207,517. The Blue Bay LPGA prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Blue Bay LPGA field is headed by Lydia Ko, Bailey Tardy, Ayaka Furue and more.

This tournament started with 108 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA from the correct 2024 Blue Bay LPGA full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid, which is not the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $330,000
2 $207,517
3 $150,538
4 $116,453
5 $93,731
6 $76,689
7 $64,192
8 $56,240
9 $50,559
10 $46,014
11 $42,605
12 $39,763
13 $37,264
14 $34,993
15 $32,947
16 $31,129
17 $29,540
18 $28,176
19 $27,040
20 $26,131
21 $25,223
22 $24,313
23 $23,405
24 $22,495
25 $21,701
26 $20,906
27 $20,109
28 $19,313
29 $18,519
30 $17,838
31 $17,155
32 $16,474
33 $15,792
34 $15,110
35 $14,543
36 $13,974
37 $13,407
38 $12,838
39 $12,270
40 $11,816
41 $11,362
42 $10,908
43 $10,452
44 $9,998
45 $9,657
46 $9,315
47 $8,975
48 $8,634
49 $8,293
50 $7,953
51 $7,726
52 $7,499
53 $7,270
54 $7,045
55 $6,816
56 $6,589
57 $6,362
58 $6,135
59 $5,909
60 $5,681
61 $5,568
62 $5,452
63 $5,340
64 $5,227
65 $5,112

