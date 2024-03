2024 Astara Chile Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 Astara Chile Classic purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Astara Chile Classic field is headed by the likes of Cristobal del Solar, Kristoffer Ventura, Kevin Velo and more.

The event is played this year at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the first event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a winner earning 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

On the Road to French Lick, the top 30 players at the end of the 2024 season earned a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Astara Chile Classic will also earn approximately 11.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

