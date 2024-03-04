Austin Eckroat’s wife Sally Merrill Eckroat: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Austin Eckroat is a first-time winner on the PGA Tour, taking the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches for his breakthrough win after exactly 50 PGA Tour starts.

Now Eckroat's wife, Sally Merrill Eckroat, is on hand to celebrate with her husband.

Austin and Sally have been married after meeting as 18-month-old children when they had the same babysitter. They knew each other basically their entire lives in Oklahoma, and they married in November 2022 after dating for four years.

Now the pair could be set for the biggest moment of Eckroat' life with a PGA Tour breakthrough.

See pictures of Austin Eckroat's wife, Sally Eckroat.