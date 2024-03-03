Arnold Palmer Invitational history, results and past winners

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the PGA Tour's Orlando area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1966, known then as Florida Citrus Open Invitational. It originally was not associated with the legendary golfer, who took control of the event in 1979 and moved it to his Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

The event took on added prestige with the King's involvement. It took on even greater significance during Tiger Woods' career, as he won the event eight times, often in dramatic fashion.

In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by those connected with Palmer and his legacy, including grandson Sam Saunders.

Tiger Woods has, by far, the most wins in this event's history, with eight. No one else has won it more than twice. Woods won four in a row from 2000-2003.

Arnold Palmer Invitational format

Arnold Palmer Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Arnold Palmer Invitational host courses

1979–present: Bay Hill Club and Lodge

1966–1978: Rio Pinar Country Club

Arnold Palmer Invitational past sponsors

Arnold Palmer Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Florida Citrus Open Invitational: 1966-1969

Florida Citrus Invitational: 1970-1971

Florida Citrus Open: 1972-1978

Bay Hill Citrus Classic: 1979

Bay Hill Classic: 1980-1984

Hertz Bay Hill Classic: 1985-1988

Nestle Invitational: 1989-1995

Bay Hill Invitational presented by Office Depot: 1996-1998

Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Ties: 1999-2003

Bay Hill Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2004-2006

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2007-present

Arnold Palmer Invitational history & results