Arnold Palmer Invitational history, results and past winners

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the PGA Tour's Orlando area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1966, known then as Florida Citrus Open Invitational. It originally was not associated with the legendary golfer, who took control of the event in 1979 and moved it to his Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.
The event took on added prestige with the King's involvement. It took on even greater significance during Tiger Woods' career, as he won the event eight times, often in dramatic fashion.
In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by those connected with Palmer and his legacy, including grandson Sam Saunders.
Tiger Woods has, by far, the most wins in this event's history, with eight. No one else has won it more than twice. Woods won four in a row from 2000-2003.
Arnold Palmer Invitational format
Arnold Palmer Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Arnold Palmer Invitational host courses
- 1979–present: Bay Hill Club and Lodge
- 1966–1978: Rio Pinar Country Club
Arnold Palmer Invitational past sponsors
Arnold Palmer Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:
- Florida Citrus Open Invitational: 1966-1969
- Florida Citrus Invitational: 1970-1971
- Florida Citrus Open: 1972-1978
- Bay Hill Citrus Classic: 1979
- Bay Hill Classic: 1980-1984
- Hertz Bay Hill Classic: 1985-1988
- Nestle Invitational: 1989-1995
- Bay Hill Invitational presented by Office Depot: 1996-1998
- Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Ties: 1999-2003
- Bay Hill Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2004-2006
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2007-present
Arnold Palmer Invitational history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Kurt Kitayama
|279
|−9
|1
|$3,600,000
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|283
|−5
|1
|$2,160,000
|2021
|Bryson DeChambeau
|277
|−11
|1
|$1,674,000
|2020
|Tyrrell Hatton
|284
|−4
|1
|$1,674,000
|2019
|Francesco Molinari
|276
|−12
|2
|$1,638,000
|2018
|Rory McIlroy
|270
|−18
|3
|$1,602,000
|2017
|Marc Leishman
|277
|−11
|1
|$1,566,000
|2016
|Jason Day
|271
|−17
|1
|$1,134,000
|
|2015
|Matt Every (2)
|269
|−19
|1
|$1,134,000
|2014
|Matt Every
|275
|−13
|1
|$1,116,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (8)
|275
|−13
|2
|$1,116,000
|2012
|Tiger Woods (7)
|275
|−13
|5
|$1,080,000
|2011
|Martin Laird
|280
|−8
|1
|$1,080,000
|2010
|Ernie Els (2)
|277
|−11
|2
|$1,080,000
|2009
|Tiger Woods (6)
|275
|−5
|1
|$1,080,000
|2008
|Tiger Woods (5)
|270
|−10
|1
|$1,044,000
|
|2007
|Vijay Singh
|272
|−8
|2
|$990,000
|2006
|Rod Pampling
|274
|−14
|1
|$990,000
|2005
|Kenny Perry
|276
|−12
|2
|$900,000
|2004
|Chad Campbell
|270
|−18
|6
|$900,000
|2003
|Tiger Woods (4)
|269
|−19
|11
|$810,000
|2002
|Tiger Woods (3)
|275
|−13
|4
|$720,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods (2)
|273
|−15
|1
|$630,000
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|270
|−18
|4
|$540,000
|
|1999
|Tim Herron
|274
|−14
|PO
|$450,000
|1998
|Ernie Els
|274
|−14
|4
|$360,000
|1997
|Phil Mickelson
|272
|−16
|3
|$270,000
|1996
|Paul Goydos
|275
|−13
|1
|$216,000
|1995
|Loren Roberts (2)
|272
|−16
|2
|$216,000
|1994
|Loren Roberts
|275
|−13
|1
|$216,000
|1993
|Ben Crenshaw
|280
|−8
|2
|$180,000
|1992
|Fred Couples
|269
|−19
|9
|$180,000
|
|1991
|Andrew Magee
|203[a]
|−13
|2
|$180,000
|1990
|Robert Gamez
|274
|−14
|1
|$162,000
|1989
|Tom Kite (2)
|278
|−6
|PO
|$144,000
|1988
|Paul Azinger
|271
|−13
|5
|$135,000
|1987
|Payne Stewart
|264
|−20
|3
|$108,000
|1986
|Dan Forsman
|202[a]
|−11
|1
|$90,000
|1985
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|275
|−9
|2
|$90,000
|1984
|Gary Koch (2)
|272
|−12
|PO
|$72,000
|
|1983
|Mike Nicolette
|283
|−1
|PO
|$63,000
|1982
|Tom Kite
|278
|−6
|PO
|$54,000
|1981
|Andy Bean
|266
|−18
|7
|$54,000
|1980
|Dave Eichelberger
|279
|−5
|3
|$54,000
|1979
|Bob Byman
|278
|−6
|PO
|$45,000
|1978
|Mac McLendon
|271
|−17
|2
|$40,000
|1977
|Gary Koch
|274
|−14
|2
|$40,000
|1976
|Hale Irwin
|270
|−18
|PO
|$40,000
|1975
|Lee Trevino
|276
|−12
|1
|$40,000
|1974
|Jerry Heard (2)
|273
|−15
|3
|$30,000
|1973
|Buddy Allin
|265
|−23
|8
|$30,000
|1972
|Jerry Heard
|276
|−12
|2
|$30,000
|1971
|Arnold Palmer
|270
|−18
|1
|$30,000
|1970
|Bob Lunn
|271
|−17
|1
|$30,000
|1969
|Ken Still
|278
|−10
|1
|$23,000
|1968
|Dan Sikes
|274
|−14
|1
|$23,000
|1967
|Julius Boros
|274
|−10
|1
|$23,000
|1966
|Lionel Hebert
|279
|−5
|2
|$21,000